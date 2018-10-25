MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers open WCHA play against talented NMU

The series features 6:07 p.m. puck drops Friday and Saturday.

The Wildcats (1-3) are coming off a series sweep at the hands of No. 2 St. Cloud State, with their only win coming at Michigan State on Oct. 13.

But that record doesn’t properly reflect the talent head coach Grant Potulny boasts on his squad.

The Wildcats have not one, but two Preseason WCHA Players of the Year.

Senior forwards Adam Rockwood and Troy Loggins were the coaches’ and media’s picks for the award, respectively. Rockwood led the league in scoring last season with 48 points, including an NCAA-best 40 assists, while Loggins tied for ninth in the nation with 23 goals.

“If you take a look at preseason accolades,” said BSU head coach Tom Serratore, “they might have the best playmaker in the league in Rockwood; the best shooter in the league in Loggins; the best offensive defenseman in the league, and was an All-American, Phil Beaulieu; and the best goaltender in the league in (Atte) Tolvanen.

“They’ve got a lot of puzzle pieces right now. And if you take a look at the different positions, they’ve got marquee players in every position.”

“We just know that they’re a fast, highly-skilled team, especially up front,” added junior forward Adam Brady. “They have a lot of good players who can put pucks in the net, so we just have to play our game and play tight defensively against those top guys they have.”

This weekend is NMU’s first home series at the Berry Events Center. The Olympic-sized rink built in 1999 -- making it the youngest in NCAA Division I -- will require the Beavers to adjust to the wider surface.

“The Olympic sheet is a lot different,” Brady said. “It’s their home rink, so they’re going to know how to play on it to the best of their ability. We have to come out and we’ve got to adjust early and stick to the game plan.”

“There’s certain nuances to the big sheet, but you still have to play the way you play,” Serratore said. “There’s certain things you can’t do on big ice, but by and large, I don’t want to paralyze our guys by just telling them what not to do….

“From an offensive standpoint, you can possess it a little more. You have to cut back a little more. Defensively, you still have to engage (and) you still have to attack. But sometimes there’s a lot of room to the outside. You don’t want to sit there and give up a lot of space inside the dots because it’s a long way back to your net.”

Fresh off their bye week, the Beavers will look to continue the pace they set in their first series with North Dakota.

“It gave a lot of the younger guys, our freshmen, a feel for a game at a high pace,” said sophomore forward Aaron Miller. “And we know Northern Michigan is going to be high-paced, especially in a WCHA matchup. They’re really good this year. I think a lot of guys are grinding at the bit right now to get there already with the week off and no games.”

Who: BSU (1-0-1, 0-0-0-0 WCHA) vs. Northern Michigan (1-3-0, 0-0-0-0 WCHA)

Where: Marquette, Mich.

When: 6:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/103.7 FM

Web: FloHockey.tv