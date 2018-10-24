MEN’S HOCKEY: BCHL provides reliable pipeline for Beavers

The season may only be one series old for BSU -- a 2-1 win and a 1-1 tie with North Dakota, Oct. 12-13 -- but three major contributors in that series win share similar roots.

Brendan Harris assisted on Owen Sillinger’s game-winning goal Friday and Charlie Combs’ goal Saturday to lead the Beavers with two points. Those three skaters all arrived in Bemidji via the BCHL, which was rated the top Canadian Junior-A hockey league by theJuniorHockeyNews.com this year.

Harris (Wenatchee), Combs (Wenatchee) and Sillinger (Penticton) are among the five BCHL alumni on BSU’s roster this season, along with Connor Brown-Maloski (Salmon Arm/Trail) and Ross Armour (Trail).

Harris and Combs, in fact, were teammates for the Wenatchee Wild in Washington, the only BCHL team located in the U.S.

“The British Columbia league is a very, very good league. It prepared me (for college hockey) in the fact that being the only American team playing against those Canadians -- it kind of has a little bit of a rivalry so to speak,” said Harris, a native of Henderson, Nev. “It was kind of always on edge…. It always felt like a war out there. You get that in college hockey every single game. I think it prepared me mentally and physically for that.”

The now-sophomores finished first and third in scoring during the 2016-17 season. Harris was the league’s scoring champion with 98 points (23g-75a) and Combs finished third with 84 points (51g-33a).

The Wenatchee alums were not only teammates, but linemates. After not spending much time on the same line in 2017-18, Harris and Combs were reunited in both games of the UND series.

“We mesh pretty well,” said Combs, a St. Louis native. “He gives me a lot of chances to get open in the slot, or he just buys a lot of time for me to hopefully get my shot off.”

Brown-Maloski recorded 103 points in three seasons with the Trail Smoke Eaters, finishing his tenure as team captain in 2016-17.

The Beavers added two more BCHLers in Sillinger and Armour -- two of the league’s 12 leading scorers last year -- as freshmen this season. Sillinger finished sixth in scoring (33g-34a--67p) and Armour 12th (21g-41a--62p).

Bemidji State is not the only program to recruit the league. All 10 WCHA schools have at least one BCHL alum on their rosters, as do 54 of the 60 NCAA Division I programs.

The Beavers don’t just seek recruits from British Columbia, but the league has been a reliable pipeline for the program.

“We recruit western Canada as a whole, and probably BC more than any other league out there,” said BSU head coach Tom Serratore. “There’s some good players out there and they kind of fit our identity here at Bemidji. We’ve always had a pretty strong presence in the (BCHL).”