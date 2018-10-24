BOYS HOCKEY: BHS alum Pogue earns NA3HL award

Pogue, a 2018 graduate of Bemidji High School, buried four goals and an assist in a 17-1 win over the Wisconsin Whalers on Friday, and scored again in a 8-0 Sunday over the Whalers.

After recording just five points in his first six games, Pogue has now more than doubled his season point total. The forward also posted a plus-five over the two games, and has finished with a positive rating in six of eight contests this season for the Sauk Rapids-based team.