    BOYS HOCKEY: BHS alum Pogue earns NA3HL award

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:54 p.m.
    Bemidji High School senior Ryan Pogue (7) reaches for the puck in front of the Roseau net in a Dec. 21, 2017 game at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

    SAUK RAPIDS -- Former Bemidji Lumberjack Ryan Pogue was named North American 3 Hockey League West Division Star of the Week on Wednesday for his performance last weekend with the Granite City Lumberjacks.

    Pogue, a 2018 graduate of Bemidji High School, buried four goals and an assist in a 17-1 win over the Wisconsin Whalers on Friday, and scored again in a 8-0 Sunday over the Whalers.

    After recording just five points in his first six games, Pogue has now more than doubled his season point total. The forward also posted a plus-five over the two games, and has finished with a positive rating in six of eight contests this season for the Sauk Rapids-based team.

