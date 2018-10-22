Instead, the Wild's backup goaltender played the puck, banking it off the boards to ignite an odd-man rush the other way.

"If we can get an odd-man rush, we have to do it," Stalock said. "I'd take an odd-man rush over an offensive zone faceoff any day, and that's what we had. It worked out."

Indeed.

Somehow the the saucer pass from Stalock ricocheted off the boards right onto the tape of Charlie Coyle, who raced into the offensive zone and dropped it back for Mikael Granlund. He did the rest, firing a twisted wrist shot past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to secure a 5-4 win.

"That was a good sauce," coach Bruce Boudreau said with a smile. "It went about 20 feet in the air. We know he can handle the puck. He's a smart guy. He sees what's going on out there. I bow to his thought process."

Stalock's teammates have come to expect that from him.

Whether it's his unorthodox approach during games, or the fact that he makes a point to work on his puck handling during practice, Stalock has earned a reputation since signing with the Wild before the 2016-17 season.

"He handles it better than most of our forwards, including myself," speedy winger Jason Zucker said with a laugh. "It's unreal watching him."

Stalock has become so good at handling the puck that even before he assisted on the game-winner Saturday, defensemen Matt Dumba and Ryan Suter actually passed it to him twice in overtime — and it resulted in a Grade-A chance the other way.

"You can get creative in overtime," Stalock said. "That's the way it has to be 3 on 3. It was kind of a give-and-go, which is really funny to hear with the goalie."

"He's got to be up there as one of the best in the league with how he plays the puck," big winger Marcus Foligno added. "You saw guys passing to him. He's another option, especially in overtime. It's almost like a 4 on 3 out there. That's huge for us."

Stalock developed his unique skill playing multiple positions while growing in South St. Paul. He has fond memories of flooding backyards in the winter and playing for hours on end with kids from around the neighborhood.

Those moments would usually end up with Stalock between the pipes. And not always by choice.

"I had an older brother," Stalock said. "He always needed someone to shoot on."

It proved to be the right position for him in the long run as Stalock has carved out a near decade-long career since being taken in the fourth round of the 2005 NHL Draft.

Never the tallest player, the 6-foot, 200-pound goalie always found a way to use his puck handling to his advantage. He knows it has become a calling card.

"That's how I'm made up with the high energy and risk-taking a little bit," he said. "It comes back to the size. I'm not the biggest guy, so I have to find a way to be effective in other ways. It's about picking my spots and not being too aggressive. It's part of my game that I try to use to my advantage."

That aggressiveness is further enhanced by the fact that Stalock has no fear when he decides to play the puck.

"When he does it, it's 100 percent," Coyle said. "It's not halfway. He goes for it. He's confident doing it. We are confident when he does play that way and that's how he is. We love playing in front of him."