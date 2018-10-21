It sure didn't look like anyone was getting time off early Saturday, Oct. 20, when the Wild slogged their way through a dreadful start against the Lightning at Xcel Energy Center.

"It was almost cancelled," Boudreau said after the Wild battled back to beat Tampa Bay 5-4 in overtime. "I was sitting there (on the bench) and I was like, 'We're practicing tomorrow.' Then when they came back I thought it'd be pretty hard not to follow through on what I wanted to do."

A three-game winning streak has taken the edge off the Wild's awful start and improved the team's record to 4-2-2. Timely, considering the team lost four of its first five games—and looked dreadful doing it.

There was good reason for the skepticism with the Wild at 1-2-2 following last Monday's 4-2 loss at Nashville. Then came wins over Arizona, Dallas and Tampa Bay.

"It was a daunting task, right?" backup goaltender Alex Stalock said. "You look at the schedule at the beginning of the week and there are two back-to-backs and late travel for both games. To come out of it the way we did, I think any team in this league would take that."

On paper, the second half of the back-to-backs were always going to be the toughest part of last week. In both scenarios, the Wild had to play a road game and then hop on a plane home to take on an opponent already waiting for them in the Twin Cities.

"It was really daunting," Boudreau said. "That was what I was more worried about than anything."

Imagine the horror then when the Wild started last week with a 4-2 loss to the Predators. While it looked like things were in danger of spiraling out of control, Boudreau left that game encouraged by what he witnessed from behind the bench.

His rationale? If his team continued to play the way it did in that game, it was going to win a lot of games.

Sure enough, that proved to be the case as the Wild bounced back with a 2-1 win over the Coyotes the following night. They followed it up with a 3-1 win over the Stars and capped the stretch with a 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning.

"It was a really big effort from the guys in here," winger Marcus Foligno said. "It just shows the character in this room. We can build a lot of confidence from it."

Now the Wild want to keep the momentum rolling this week. Well, after some well-deserved time away from the rink.

"We know what we have," winger Charlie Coyle said. "We keep proving it to ourselves. That's a sign of things to come. We know the resiliency of this team, and that's a good thing to have going forward."