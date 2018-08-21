WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Fawcett, Wright sign with German team

Fawcett, a forward from Proctor, recorded 24 points (6g-18a) over four seasons with the Beavers.

Wright, a forward from Anchorage, Alaska, notched 21 points (8g-13a) over three seasons with BSU after transfering from Minnesota Duluth.

The duo will join another recent BSU graduate in Germany.

Emma Terres, the Beavers’ captain last season, signed with ERC Ingolstadt of the DFEL in July. The forward from New Hope tallied 48 points (21g-27a) over four seasons in Bemidji.