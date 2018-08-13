HOCKEY: DeGeorge to play for U.S. U-22 Select Team

DeGeorge earned the spot on the roster after playing at the 2018 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, N.Y. last week.

The forward from Anchorage, Alaska was an All-WCHA third team and rookie team selection last season after tying for third on the team with seven goals and 23 points, which was seventh among league freshmen.

The U-22 team roster also includes Maddie Rooney and Sydney Brodt out of Minnesota Duluth; Natalie Buchbinder, Britta Curl, Mikaela Gardner, Abby Roque and Sophia Shaver out of Wisconsin; Lauren Boyle and Jincy Dunne out of Ohio State; and Taylor Heise, Patti Marshall and Grace Zumwinkle out of the University of Minnesota.