In a move that makes sense for both sides, the Wild will partner with the Whitecaps, providing resources to help bring additional visibility to the club, most notably hosting Whitecaps games and practices at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.

"As the Whitecaps get set to debut in the NWHL this season at TRIA Rink, the Wild is proud to shine an even brighter light on this great team so girls across the State of Hockey can see that they can achieve the dream of playing professional hockey," Wild executive vice president of business development Jamie Spencer said in a release.

Added original Whitecaps player Winny Brodt Brown, "The Whitecaps are looking forward to teaming up with the Wild to advance the game of hockey across all levels, and to partnering with them on many projects to benefit our community."

Both the Whitecaps and the Wild will host their home openers on Oct. 6 — the Whitecaps against the Metropolitan Riveters at 4 p.m. at TRIA Rink and the Wild against the Vegas Golden Knight at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

In addition, the Wild will also have a hand in the Whitecaps' marketing, communications, social and digital media, and community relations efforts.

Founded in 2004, the Whitecaps officially joined the NWHL in May and will enter their inaugural season in the five-team league with U.S. Olympic gold medalists Hannah Brandt, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and Lee Stecklein on the roster. They are the third team in the NWHL to have an affiliation with an NHL franchise; the Metropolitan Riveters have a partnership with the New Jersey Devils, and the Buffalo Beauts are owned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the owners of the Buffalo Sabres.