Clair DeGeorge and Mak Langei were among the 75 players invited to the festival, which will take place Aug. 6-13. The festival is an annual event that will also be used to select two, 22-player select team rosters for a pair of series against Canada to be held simultaneously Aug. 16-19 in Calgary.

DeGeorge, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, led all BSU freshmen with 23 points in 2017-18, tied for the third most on the team. The forward finished second on the team with 16 assists, while also scoring seven goals.

Langei, an East Grand Forks native, posted the second-most points by a BSU defender last season with 18. The freshman tallied 14 assists to go along with four goals as the Beavers advanced to the WCHA Final Faceoff.

Five members of the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic women's hockey team have also been invited to the festival: Cayla Barnes, Kali Flanagan, Megan Keller, Kelly Pannek and Maddie Rooney.

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association will be well-represented with 25 invited players currently playing for league schools.