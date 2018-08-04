The product of Ilderton, Ont., had pondered for some time a return to the state where he helped lead the Beavers to a pair of NCAA Tournaments and a Frozen Four over four seasons from 2007-11.

“It’s been kind of on the back of my mind for the last couple years,” Read told the Pioneer. “It’d be nice to play here in Minnesota, and to get a chance to this season is more than I could have asked for. I’m very excited for the opportunity and a new home and a new life here in Minnesota.”

His longtime relationship with Wild assistant GM Tom Kurvers, who recently joined the organization from the Tampa Bay Lightning, helped spur the contract offer, Read said.

“I kind of kept a relationship with him, talked to him once in a while and would see him around rinks,” Read said.

Read bided his time as the Wild reached deals with restricted free agents Matt Dumba and Jason Zucker. Once those deals were done, Read signed a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him $650,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound right winger has collected 87 goals and 100 assists in 437 career NHL games, but he split time with the Flyers and their AHL club last season. Read scored one goal in 19 regular-season games for Philadelphia, and tallied seven goals and nine assists in 33 contests for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, while playing in all six playoff games for the Flyers.

The 32-year-old veteran believes Minnesota is the right place for him to mount his return to the NHL permanently.

“It was the best opportunity for myself I think to get back in the NHL as a full-time player,” he said.

Read never really left Minnesota, though. He’s spent his offseasons in the Twin Cities every year since his 2011 graduation from BSU.

In fact, his wife, Erin, is from Roseville. Like her husband, the former Erin Cody captained the Beavers and was a key member of BSU women’s hockey teams from 2007-11. The couple now has a 3-year-old daughter, Roen.

“Definitely I call (Minnesota) home when I’m talking to people, and they always correct me, like, ‘Well you’re Canadian.’ I’ve been calling it home for a while,” Read said. “I look forward to coming back here and spending the summers here. I’ve loved everything about Minnesota, you know, the four years at Bemidji and then even being down here in the cities I’ve really enjoyed. I guess I’ve been calling it home for a little bit now, but my true heart is still in Canada.”

Read has made it back to Bemidji a couple times for the Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament, though he would like to visit more often. He still keeps tabs on the Beavers, however.

“With technology it’s pretty easy to follow them,” Read said. “I have a college hockey app and I look at the scores every weekend and check out standings. I haven’t been able to watch a game or anything online or been back to Bemidji or anywhere to see them, but I do follow most weekends.”

Read attributes his time working with BSU coaches for developing the defensive side of his game.

“I guess in the NHL I’ve been a defensive forward and responsible in my own zone,” he said.

“And I kind of give credit to the Bemidji staff for teaching me that side of hockey because growing up it was always about offense, offense, offense. Once you get into college, you’ve got to learn how to play both sides of the puck.”

An NHL roster spot is not guaranteed, and Read could end up spending time with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season. But the once unheralded college free agent who went undrafted will always remember one thing -- never count out an underdog.

“Just learning how to be successful as a team that was a bunch of underdogs,” Read said of what he remembers most about his Bemidji days. “You really learn the game more when you play the University of Minnesota and they have 23 guys that have been drafted into the NHL and you have zero in Bemidji. You find a way to win and you show how teamwork and a bunch of individuals that work together is better than one individual. It teaches you a lot, and you know, even how to deal with life situations.”