First-ever WCHA women’s hockey streaming package coming this season
BLOOMINGTON -- The Women’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Wednesday a multi-year partnership with FloSports to stream every game hosted by Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State, as well as the WCHA Final Faceoff tournament, live and on-demand exclusively on FloHockey.tv. FloHockey subscribers will also have access to select WCHA Women’s League contests hosted by Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin, per FloSports’ distribution deal with the Big Ten Network.
The WCHA and FloSports reached a deal in June to stream WCHA men’s hockey games, including regular season and WCHA playoff games, as well as any exhibition, preseason and non-conference games hosted by a league school.
FloHockey subscribers will receive access to more than 260 WCHA men’s and women’s hockey games annually, including Bemidji State contests. Monthly and yearly subscriptions are available. Games can be watched by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku or Apple TV 4.