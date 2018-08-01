The WCHA and FloSports reached a deal in June to stream WCHA men’s hockey games, including regular season and WCHA playoff games, as well as any exhibition, preseason and non-conference games hosted by a league school.

FloHockey subscribers will receive access to more than 260 WCHA men’s and women’s hockey games annually, including Bemidji State contests. Monthly and yearly subscriptions are available. Games can be watched by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku or Apple TV 4.