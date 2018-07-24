The Winnipeg Jets signed Poolman to a three-year deal worth a total of $2.325 million on Tuesday. The contract is a one-way deal, which means Poolman will get paid the same whether he's in the NHL or American Hockey League.

That's a sign that the Jets expect Poolman to play the next three seasons with the big club.

Poolman had a goal and an assist during the 24 regular-season games with the Jets and played in a couple of different roles. The right-handed shooting defenseman played some games for Winnipeg on the left side—something he did in college at the University of North Dakota, too.

Poolman further bolsters the right defense for Winnipeg, which also has Roseau's Dustin Byfuglien, Tyler Myers and Jacob Trouba in that position. Contracts for Myers and Trouba run out after next season. Byfuglien has three years left.

The Jets are expected to be one of the league's strongest teams next season. They finished with the second-best record in the NHL last season and reached the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to Vegas in five games.

Poolman is the 26th former UND player to sign an NHL contract for next season. He was a restricted free agent.

Other notable unsigned UND players are Jordan Schmaltz, a restricted free agent who is expected to re-sign with the St. Louis Blues, and Drew Stafford, an unrestricted free agent.