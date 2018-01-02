The Thief River Falls native received a pass from fellow Section 8 product, former Moorhead Spud Kara Werth, and pocketed the game-winner from point-blank range 2 minutes, 15 seconds into the extra period.

“Kara made a nice pass right out front,” said Bergland, who is up to seven goals on the season. “That was pretty easy just to get it on net and luckily it went in.”

“(Bergland’s) just been coming and coming the last three or four weekends of the first half,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I thought she really had her legs again. You could just tell she was playing a lot faster, and creating chances and scoring goals. Certainly to have her comeback now and start 2018 off with getting a couple more, (it’s) great for her, great for her confidence. Obviously was instrumental in tonight's win.”

The sixth consecutive win broke the record previously set in the 2015-16 season. The current streak began with a Dec. 2 victory at Minnesota and includes sweeps of Rochester Institute of Technology and Minnesota State.

“We just try to focus on each period itself and each game, try not look ahead or anything,” Bergland said. “We’ve definitely been playing well lately anyway so hopefully that continues.”

The Beavers (11-10-2, 6-7-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) needed to shake some rust, though, after going 17 days since their last game. BSU successfully killed a pair of first-period penalties, but the opening frame ended scoreless.

“I thought the layoff showed, particularly early in the game,” Scanlan said. “I thought we looked a little rusty. We just weren’t able to connect on any passes. I thought we turned the puck over far too often.”

“After (the first period) we were kind of like, ‘Okay, now let’s pull together,” Bergland said. “It lasted a little bit longer than we would hope for.”

A pair of second-period goals were all the teams could muster in the first 60 minutes to force overtime in the non-conference matchup, leading to Bergland’s eventual game-winner.

Callie Paddock put the Lakers (7-12-2, 5-2-1 College Hockey America) on the board first with her goal 2 minutes, 10 seconds into the middle frame. The blueliner fired a shot from the left circle that found the back of the net.

Bergland evened the score at 1-all seconds into Bemidji State’s first power-play opportunity of the game. The junior forward scored 31 seconds into the advantage, guiding a puck stickside past Kennedy Blair.

BSU controlled the third period, outshooting Mercyhurst 12-4, and came close to netting a go-ahead goal late in regulation before Bergland sealed the win in overtime.

“We just got our feet moving a little better and the big thing was trying to out-work and out-compete them,” Scanlan said. “It was certainly a big play there at the end and (Bergland) finishes it. But it was a battle. The girls knew they were in a hockey game. But we had to earn it tonight.”

Lauren Bench made 17 saves in net for the Beavers to pick up her sixth win of the season (6-4-0) and her fifth in the last six games.

The teams will meet again in today’s 1 p.m. matinee at the Sanford Center.

“They’re going to come out hungry tomorrow so our challenge is we need to be better,” Scanlan said. “And we need to be better from the drop of the puck at the beginning of the game. We certainly can’t wait and think we can get away with playing less than our best hockey against this team. We have to come out ready to play.”

Bemidji State 2, Mercyhurst 1 (OT)

MER 0 1 0 0 -- 1

BSU 0 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, MER, Paddock (Robillard, Guagliardo), 2:10; 2, BSU, Bergland (unassisted), 12:25, PP.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 3, BSU, Bergland (Werth, Mack), 2:15.

Goaltending (Shots-Saves) -- BSU, Bench (18-17); MER, Blair (30-28).