GIRLS HOCKEY: Spuds down Jacks 4-0

“We need to find some girls that have a niche of scoring goals, because we don’t have them right now,” BHS head coach Casey Reierson said.

The Jacks (2-14) put 21 shots on the opposing goal, but Spuds goaltender Emma Kolo was up for the task of stopping each one.

“I think we’re getting the puck to the net and we’re getting opportunities. We just can’t put it in the back,” Reierson said. “Tomorrow’s practice is going to be a goal-scoring clinic. That’s all it’s going to be.”

Freshman Ava Kistner opened the scoring for Moorhead (4-9) with the early goal after finding a loose puck in a scrum in front of the Bemidji net, and by the first intermission, Brianna Krejci had made it 2-0 after taking a two-on-one pass from Brenna Mjoness.

At the 11:30 mark of the middle period, Krejci netted her second goal of the game with an unassisted top-shelf snipe from the slot, and Kistner matched the two-goal effort with her second of the game late in the third period.

Bemidji’s best chance of the day came off the stick of a recent defenseman-turned-forward in Jacie Lalli. Three and a half minutes into the third period, she split the Moorhead defenders for a breakaway, but the Spuds limited her effort to a soft shot handled by Kolo.

“She’s played two games at forward,” Reierson said of Lalli, who has been and offensive defenseman until the Jacks’ final game of the holiday tournament in New Hope. “We moved her up because we’re hoping it’ll create some offense. I think I can see that’s going to happen, but at the moment they’re all kind of getting used to each other. So hopefully once they start clicking they can score some goals.”

The Jacks hope to start putting more pucks in the net when they take on Park Rapids at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, in Walker.

Moorhead 4, Bemidji 0

MHD 2 1 1 -- 4

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First Period -- 1, MHD, Kistner (Syverson, Cullen) 1:33; 2, MHD, Krejci (Syverson, Spanier) 11:32.

Second Period -- 3, MHD, Krejci (Unassisted) 11:30.

Third Period -- 4, MHD, Kistner (Egerdahl) 13:53.

Goaltending (Shots-Saves) -- BHS, Kimble (38-34); MHD, Kolo (21-21).