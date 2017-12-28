GIRLS HOCKEY: Huntington’s seven points lead Lakers over BHS
NEW HOPE -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team scored first, but Prior Lake came back with a vengeance and scored nine unanswered goals to pick up a 9-1 win at the Armstrong Cooper Holiday Classic Tournament at the New Hope Ice Arena.
BHS (2-11) junior Maggie Marcotte opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 32 seconds into the game, but the Lakers (6-7) scored three goals in each period to run away with the game.
Senior forward Katie Huntington was involved in seven of those goals, racking up three goals and four assists on the night.
Paige Pavlish (2G), Leah Pavlish (1G, 1A), Heather Olinger (1G, 1A) and Charlotte Huntington (2A) each had two points in the contest.
Bemidji returns to the New Hope rink at 5:15 tonight to take on the Academy of Holy Angels.
Prior Lake 9, Bemidji 1
PL 3 3 3 -- 9
BHS 1 0 0 -- 1
First Period -- 1, BHS, Marcotte (Unassisted) 0:32; 2, PL, P. Pavlish (K. Huntington), 2:29; 3, PL, L. Pavlish (Unassisted), 3:30; 4, PL, Murray (Olinger, K. Huntington), 7:13.
Second Period -- 5, PL, Carsten (Gleason), 6:28; 6, PL, Olinger (L. Pavlish, K. Huntington), 11:21; 7, PL, K. Huntington (Pavlish, C. Huntington).
Third Period -- 8, PL, P. Pavlish (K. Huntington), 0:45; 9, PL, K. Huntington (Ochsendorf, C. Huntington), 10:56; 10, PL, K. Huntington (Unassisted), 12:45.