BHS (2-11) junior Maggie Marcotte opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 32 seconds into the game, but the Lakers (6-7) scored three goals in each period to run away with the game.

Senior forward Katie Huntington was involved in seven of those goals, racking up three goals and four assists on the night.

Paige Pavlish (2G), Leah Pavlish (1G, 1A), Heather Olinger (1G, 1A) and Charlotte Huntington (2A) each had two points in the contest.

Bemidji returns to the New Hope rink at 5:15 tonight to take on the Academy of Holy Angels.

Prior Lake 9, Bemidji 1

PL 3 3 3 -- 9

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

First Period -- 1, BHS, Marcotte (Unassisted) 0:32; 2, PL, P. Pavlish (K. Huntington), 2:29; 3, PL, L. Pavlish (Unassisted), 3:30; 4, PL, Murray (Olinger, K. Huntington), 7:13.

Second Period -- 5, PL, Carsten (Gleason), 6:28; 6, PL, Olinger (L. Pavlish, K. Huntington), 11:21; 7, PL, K. Huntington (Pavlish, C. Huntington).

Third Period -- 8, PL, P. Pavlish (K. Huntington), 0:45; 9, PL, K. Huntington (Ochsendorf, C. Huntington), 10:56; 10, PL, K. Huntington (Unassisted), 12:45.