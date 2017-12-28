BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks losing streak up to four games

The Tornadoes (2-5-3) hadn’t won since a 4-1 win over Rogers in their season opener on Nov. 22.

Alex Heidenreich tallied two points in the first two periods, opening the scoring with a power-play goal 9 minutes, 17 seconds into the game and then assisting a Nick Revering goal at 15:05 in the second frame.

Noah Tews then pushed the lead to 3-0 six minutes into the third, when the Jacks finally answered.

Bemidji (4-7) junior Hunter Olson found a hole past Anoka goalie Joey Miller to spoil his shutout bid with 4:15 remaining. Joe Leitner was credited with an assist.

Tornadoes senior forward Casey Orn capped the game with a goal with 11 seconds left to secure the win, 4-1.

Anoka fired 20 shots on the Bemidji net, while the Jacks managed 19 shots of their own.

BHS is back on the ice at 8:30 a.m. today to wrap up the tournament in the seventh-place game against Roseville.

Anoka 4, Bemidji 1

ANO 1 1 2 -- 4

BHS 0 0 1 -- 1

First Period -- 1, ANO (PP), Heidenreich (Perry, Revering), 9:17.

Second Period -- 2, ANO, Revering (Heidenreich), 15:05.

Third Period -- 3, ANO, Tews (Mylrea), 5:53; 4, BHS, Olson (Leitner), 12:45; 5, ANO, Orn (Unassisted), 16:49.

Goaltending (Shots-Saves) -- BHS, Fitzgerald (20-16); ANO, Miller (19-18).