Paul Bunyan hockey tourney returns to Bemidji

Sixteen teams from Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin will assemble at rinks around town for the latest edition of the PeeWee A/AA tournament that was first held in 1988.

The Sanford Center will host opening ceremonies today at 10 a.m. before pool play begins in the afternoon.

Pool play will run from today to Saturday, Dec. 30, at Bemidji Community Arena, Nymore Arena and Neilson Reise Arena. Bracket play will begin Saturday evening at the three rinks before moving to the Sanford Center for the championship games Sunday, Dec. 31.

Bemidji will begin tournament play today with a 1:45 p.m. game against Chaska/Chanhassen at the BCA.

Championship games for each bracket will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Sanford Center with the championship bracket title game set for 2:30 p.m. Championship games will be live web-streamed by RP Broadcasting and the Beaver Radio Network.

A skills challenge will also be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bemidji Community Arena.

All tournament events and games are free and open to the public.