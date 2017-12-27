BOYS HOCKEY: Brainerd upends Jacks 6-1 in Duluth tourney

The Lumberjacks (4-6) had lost 2-0 in their home opener to the Warriors (6-2) on Nov. 30. While Bemidji avoided a shutout this time, the Jacks surrendered a season-high six goals, including three to Jack Evans for a hat trick.

Brainerd scored two goals in quick succession in the first period as Evans and Mason Kruse scored a minute apart. But a five-minute major penalty set up the Lumberjacks with an extended power play late in the frame.

Hunter Olson struck almost immediately, scoring a power-play goal to get Bemidji on the board just 15 seconds into the advantage late in the first period. Sophomore Chase Mock picked up his first career assist on the play.

Despite the late tally, Brainerd kept the Jacks from scoring another on the power play to start the second period and recorded a pair of power-play goals themselves.

Wyatt Andres scored the first goal of the period off assists from brothers Riley and Westin Andres. Westin and Riley Andres connected again for another power-play goal later in the frame as Evans pocketed his second goal on the night.

Evans completed the hat trick just 54 seconds into the third period. Jared Marthaler later scored to bring the game to its final score of 6-1.

The Lumberjacks will face the loser of the quarterfinal between tournament host Duluth Marshall and Anoka in a consolation semifinal today at 3:15 p.m. Results from that game were not available at press time.

Brainerd 6, Bemidji 1

BJI 1 0 0 -- 1

BRD 2 2 2 -- 6

First period -- 1, BRD, Evans (R. Andres), 8:27; 2, BRD, Kruse (Kadolph, Kleffman), 9:27; 3, BJI, Olson (C. Mock), 14:29, PP.

Second period -- 4, BRD, Wy. Andres (R. Andres, We. Andres), 7:15, PP; 5, BRD, Evans (We. Andres, R. Andres), 9:30, PP.

Third period -- 6, BRD, Evans (Wy. Andres), 0:54; 7, BRD, Marthaler (Karsnsia), 9:59.

Goaltending (shots-saves) -- BRD, Kleffman (16-15); BJI, Fitzgerald (35-29).