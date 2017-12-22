WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers add five signees

Alexis Baker (goalie, Lakeville), Alexi Cheveldayoff (defense, Boca Raton, Fla.), Eleanor Moser (forward, Farmington), Graysen Myers (forward, Fargo, N.D.) and Claudia Verkerke (forward, White Bear Lake) signed National Letters of Intent to attend Bemidji State.

Baker started in net for Lakeville South her junior and senior seasons and helped the Cougars to the Minnesota State High School Tournament in 2015-16, as well as conference championships in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. She was named to the South Suburban All-Conference Team in 2016-17 by posting a 16-8-0 record with a 2.05 goals against average and .913 save percentage.

Cheveldayoff helped guide St. Mary’s Academy (Winnipeg, Manitoba) to the bronze medal in the 2016 Female World Sport School Challenge and led the Flames blue line by posting 20 points and 11 goals during the 2016-17 season. Her father, Kevin, is the general manager of the Winnipeg Jets.

Moser led Farmington to the 2016-17 state tournament and consolation title and was named to the 2017 Minnesota State All-Tournament team as well as a 2017 All-State Honorable Mention after leading the Tigers in points (21) and goals (16). She garnered four all-conference selections and was a two-sport athlete with letters in hockey and tennis, including twice being selected as hockey team captain.

While playing for Fargo South, Myers was named to the 2016 and 2017 First Team All-State hockey teams, the 2017 State Hockey All-Tournament Team, and the 2016 and 2017 All-Eastern Dakota Conference teams. She has earned four letters in hockey and five in soccer and was also named to the 2016 and 2017 All-Eastern Dakota Conference soccer teams.

Verkerke captained White Bear Lake both her junior and senior years, was named the Bears’ Most Determined Player, and posted 10 goals and eight assists in 2016-17. She also qualified for the 2016 Minnesota Class AA State Track and Field Meet and also participated in the 2017 State High School Girls True Team State Meet.