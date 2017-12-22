GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks fall 8-0 to RiverHawks

Sydney Lemke netted a hat trick for the visitors, while Mackenzie Dunn added two goals and Mackenzie Bourgerie racked up four assists.

Lemke scored the first two goals of the game with Lexy Fuerstenberg and Lauren Rokala adding two more before the end of the period.

Lemke finished her hat trick with the first goal of the second with Payton Allen and Dunn adding goals in the frame before Dunn tallied the lone goal of the third.

The Lumberjacks (2-10) will have six days off before returning to action next week at the Armstrong/Cooper Holiday Tournament. The tournament will run from Thursday, Dec. 28 to Saturday, Dec. 30 at the New Hope Ice Arena.

Bemidji will face Prior Lake in the first game of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

North Wright County 8, Bemidji 0

NWC 4 3 1 -- 8

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0