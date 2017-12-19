WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers take three WCHA weekly awards

DeGeorge, a freshman, led the nation with four assists on the weekend. She finished the series against Minnesota State plus-5 and racked up seven shots on goal. She has three goals and 12 assists on the year.

Bench posted a .951 save percentage with a 2-0 record over the weekend, allowing two goals in a 4-2 win Friday before securing her second career shutout in a 5-0 win Saturday.

Beebe had a goal and three assists on the weekend, starting with an assist Friday before adding a goal and two assists Saturday.

Bemidji’s next series is Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 2-3, when they host Mercyhurst in non-conference action at the Sanford Center.