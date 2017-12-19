BOYS HOCKEY: Jacks falter late in OT loss at EGF

The comeback started when the Wave pulled goalie Tucker Brown out of the timeout for an extra attacker. With 30.3 seconds left in regulation, Luke Vonesh knotted the game at 2-2, giving EGF all the momentum going into overtime.

With sudden death looming for both teams, Connor Beauchamp pocketed the game-winner 4 minutes, 30 seconds into the extra period.

EGF, the No. 5 team in Class A, improved to 6-4 on the year with the win, while the Jacks fell to 4-4.

BHS senior Zak Justice opened the game’s scoring midway through the first period, but Green Wave senior Tanner Mack equalized in the second.

Then, early in the third, Josh Baker scored at the 1:16 mark to give Bemidji its last lead before the Vonesh goal.

Taylor Andersen and Hunter Marcotte each assisted both Bemidji goals.

BHS goalie Matt Fitzgerald stopped 27 of EGF’s 30 shots, while Brown made 13 saves on the other end.

Bemidji will look to have a short memory after the loss, as they host Roseau at 4 p.m. Thursday at Bemidji Community Arena.

East Grand Forks 4, Bemidji 3 (OT)

EGF 0 1 1 1 -- 3

BHS 1 0 1 0 -- 2

First Period -- 1, BHS, Justice (Andersen, Marcotte), 9:23.

Second Period -- 2, EGF, Mack (Parker, Stauss), 12:11.

Third Period -- 3, BHS, Baker (Marcotte, Andersen), 1:16; 4, EGF, Vonesh (Kallock), 16:29.

Overtime -- 5, EGF, Beauchamp (Schlenk), 4:30.

Goaltending (Shots-Saves) -- BHS, Fitzgerald (30-27); EGF, Brown (15-13)