Wild storms back to sink Senators

Eric Staal led the Wild with two goals while Nate Prosser, Jonas Brodin, Chris Stewart and Miko Koivu had the others.

Erik Karlsson scored twice for the Senators, who also got goals from Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Derick Brassard.

Alex Stalock made 28 saves for the Wild while Craig Anderson stopped 33 shots in the Senators net.

Prosser snapped a 3-3 tie with a point shot through a crowd at 1:48 of the third, then Brodin stepped in front the point to fire in his own rebound at the 4:57 mark.

Staal's second of the night at 16:39 ensured there would be no late-game comeback for the Senators.

Brassard's goal came with Anderson on the bench for an extra attacker and 1:26 left on the clock.

The teams each scored once in the first and twice in the second period, with Minnesota up 27-22 in shots heading into the third.

Karlsson broke a 1-1 deadlock with his second of the night, a blast from the point that went in off Stalock's pad at 1:08 of the second period with the Senators on a power play.

Pageau was the recipient of a back-board pass from Tom Pyatt in banging home his fifth of the season at 5:44 to put the Senators up by a pair.

Stewart brought the Wild to within one when he was in front to bang home a pass from Joel Ericsson Ek, who fended off Thomas Chabot along the back wall, at the 10:19 mark. The goal was Stewart's eighth.

Once second after Cody Ceci's second penalty of the period expired, Koivu got his blade on a Ryan Suter point shot for his fifth of the season at the 19:05 mark.

Starting with some jump, Ottawa rewarded just 2:08 from the opening faceoff when Ryan Dzingel and Brassard worked the puck around the boards to Karlsson. His snap shot from the point beat Stalock, who appeared to be screened by Dzingel. It was Karlsson's second goal of the season.

The Wild evened the count at the 11-minue mark when, from the dot in the left wing circle, Staal deflected a Ryan Suter shot between the pads of Anderson. The goal was his 12th.

The Wild were up 10-9 on the shot clock after the first period.

NOTES: Wild G Devan Dubnyk will join the team in Florida and be on the ice Thursday, coach Bruce Boudreau said. Dubnyk has now missed four games after suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 12 against Calgary. ... The Wild also scratched D Gustav Olofsson and RW Zack Mitchell. ... Senators F Gabriel Dumont skated in the morning but was given a seat to rest a sore foot. Senators C Nick Paul took his spot in the lineup. ... Senators D Ben Harpur was the other scratch.