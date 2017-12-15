GIRLS HOCKEY: Warroad stomps Jacks 8-0

BHS (2-9) kept within striking distance in the early goings, keeping the game scoreless for the first 11 minutes of the game before Adriana Huerd ultimately put the Class A No. 1 Warriors (7-1-2) in a 1-0 lead at the 11 minute, 34 second mark.

The goal would ultimately be the game winner, but Warroad added seven more over the second and third periods.

Madison Oelkers led the Warriors with two goals and two assists on the night, while Genevieve Hendrickson added a goal and two helpers.

Other Warroad scorers included Hannah Corneliusen (2), Tahra Johnson and Hannah Christian.

The Lumberjacks return to the ice at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, to host North Wright County at the BCA.

Warroad 8, Bemidji 0

WAR 1 4 3 -- 8

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First Period -- 1, WAR, Huerd (Mc. Oelkers, Foster), 11:34.

Second Period -- 2, WAR, Johnson (Ma. Oelkers, Hendrickson), 3:44; 3, WAR, Hendrickson (Hardwick, Ma. Oelkers), 9:15; 4, WAR, Ma. Oelkers (Hendrickson), 12:32; 5, WAR, Corneliusen (Johnston), 15:58.

Third Period -- 6, WAR, Ma. Oelkers (Unassisted), 15:04; 6, WAR, Christian (Unassisted), 16:50.