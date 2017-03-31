Wild's Parise may return Saturday after 'scary' eye incident

Parise took a stick to the face and a hip to the shoulder in a matter of moments during the Wild's overtime loss to Washington on Tuesday.

While Parise said "neither of them felt that good," his primary concern was his right eye.

"It's always scary when you get hit in the eye," Parise said. "It's always scary opening your eye for the first time, just kind of praying that nothing happened, nothing too serious. Fortunately, I guess I got really lucky it wasn't anything worse."

'A scary thing'

Parise has a black eye, but that's about it. He said he's gotten better every day and plans on playing Saturday.

Parise has watched the replay of the incident, adding it's "one of those accidental things. I just kind of ran into a stick and hit another guy on the way down. There's a little bit of that."

After the hits, Parise laid on the ice before being helped to the locker room. He said when he was on the ice he could "feel, I guess, that I could see. Then after that it swelled up pretty quickly and it was tough to open for the last couple days.

"That's a scary thing when you do get hit in the eye," he said. "You keep your eye closed and you don't know how bad it is or how much damage it's done. So that was a scary thing. But I can see now, so that's good."

The incident provided a scare for Parise's entire family.

"The kids were a little scared. They didn't really know what was going on," he said. "They didn't really understand why I couldn't open my eye. It's the same thing when you've got family members and friends watching and they see you on the ice and nobody knows, it can be a scary thing. But, like I said, it turned out to not be anything too bad."

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau knows his goaltending plans for Minnesota's back-to-back games at Nashville on Saturday and at home Sunday against Colorado. But he's not telling what that plan is.

It will either be Devan Dubnyk or Alex Stalock, the South St. Paul native who made his Wild debut in Minnesota's 5-1 victory over Ottawa on Thursday. Boudreau said Stalock did "a good job," against the Senators, stopping 18 of the 19 shots he faced.

Playoff foe almost locked

After Thursday's impressive win over the Senators, the Wild essentially are locked into playing either the St. Louis Blues or the Predators in the first round of the playoffs.

Just don't tell Boudreau.

"I don't think we're firmly locked in to playing anybody right now," he said. "We know we're playing somebody. We just don't know who it is. There are fluctuations everywhere. We know the most likely candidates are St. Louis or Nashville."

With the way the playoffs are formatted, the Central Division's second-place team plays the third-place team in the first round.

That said, Boudreau is proceeding with caution because it was starting to look dicey for the Wild as they struggled through a miserable March.

In fact, the Wild were 15 points ahead of third place in the Central Division on the last day of February. That lead is eight points on the last day of March.

"If we take care of business, for sure that's who we're going to be playing," Boudreau said. "If we don't take care of business, who knows?"

As of Friday afternoon, the Blues were a point up on the Predators with a game in hand.

Back on the board

You could sense that a weight had been lifted from the shoulders of Nino Niederreiter as soon as he scored his first goal in 16 games Thursday night.

"It's good to get on the board finally," he said, acknowledging that the slump caused other parts of his game to go awry.

That feeling is natural, according to Boudreau.

"I think any slump affects anybody's overall game," the coach said. "Look at anybody. They start trying to do things that they're not used to doing. It weighs in on their mind and all of these things. We had a good talk yesterday, me and Nino, and I think he got back to what he does, which is go to the front of the net and score in the front of the net. That's where he gets his goals.

"When he's playing physical and getting involved in the game, he's really good. When he's not, and playing perimeter, not too much happens."