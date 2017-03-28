As for Denver and Notre Dame in the second semifinal, they should plan on a much later start than the scheduled 8:30 p.m. puck drop because 60-minute games often has not been the norm for the Bulldogs this season.

UMD has played 12 overtime games in the 2016-17 season — the most recent OT contests coming last weekend at the NCAA West Regional in Fargo. The Bulldogs beat Ohio State and Boston University 3-2 both nights to become the first team since the 2005 Minnesota Gophers to reach the Frozen Four with two OT wins in the regional round.

"We've been in that position before," UMD senior wing Alex Iafallo said. "We decided to stay calm and go into overtime resilient like we've been all year. Going into two weekends from now, we just have to keep doing the same thing."

The last time UMD played in 12 or more overtimes was in 2010-11 when 15 games went to overtime that season, including a triple-overtime win over St. Cloud State in the first round of the WCHA playoffs and a 3-2 overtime win over Michigan in the NCAA championship at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Bulldogs went 7-2-6 in overtime contests in 2010-11 and 19-7-6 in the 32 games that were decided by two goals or less.

UMD is 5-0-7 in overtime games this season, with the five victories being the most in the country. UMD again has had 32 games decided by two goals or less. The Bulldogs are 20-5-7 in those tight affairs.

"When you're in a lot of those situations, you learn from those, good and bad," UMD coach Scott Sandelin said. "I think this group has been in so many close games — not just overtime games — that they just believe they can win. That was the case again (Saturday) where they found a way to win. Just a few reminders heading into overtime — maybe simplify the game, don't force things.

"The year we won the national title, we had a lot of overtime games. I remember going to overtime against Michigan and telling the guys the same things: you've been in these situations, you've had a lot of success in overtime, do these things. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't."

Like the 2010-11 season, some of the Bulldogs' biggest games this season have gone to overtime or been tight in the final minute.

The Bulldogs needed an extra six minutes to take down St. Cloud State 2-1 in the championship of the North Star College Cup in January at Xcel Energy Center, with senior wing Kyle Osterberg getting the game-winner that night.

UMD seemed destined for OT in the championship of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff two weeks ago at Target Center in Minneapolis, but freshman wing Joey Anderson scored with 50.3 seconds on the clock to give UMD a 4-3 win.

Senior defenseman Willie Raskob recorded the OT game-winner against Ohio State after 11:58 of free hockey last Friday while sophomore center Adam Johnson only needed 1:57 to score on a power play in Saturday's regional championship.

Johnson said there was a bit more pressure Saturday with a Frozen Four berth on the line, but that didn't change the way the Bulldogs handled the do-or-die period.

"This game was a little bigger than the last ones, but we've been in that position a lot," Johnson said. "I think that was our 12th overtime game, so we knew how to get through it. We had a good overtime and we were fortunate enough to pull it out."

Deadline for tickets today

Fans hoping to see UMD in the Frozen Four have until 9 a.m. Tuesday to request tickets from the UMD athletic department.

The Bulldogs take on Harvard at 5 p.m. April 6, followed by the Notre Dame-Denver semifinal. The winners play at 7 p.m. April 8.

To request tickets through UMD, fans must complete a form at umdbulldogs.com. The NCAA gives each school an allotment of 600 tickets. UMD will distribute tickets based on a priority point system, similar to the procedure used last week for the regional in Fargo. Points are based on the longevity of season tickets, alumni status and donations to the university.

A maximum of two tickets can be requested. According to UMD, the cost is approximately $300 per ticket and all sales are final. Fans who received tickets will be notified after today's deadline.

The tickets being sold by UMD are all-session tickets, meaning fans will have a seat for all three Frozen Four games — Thursday's semifinals and the national championship.

For more information, visit umdbulldogs.com, call the UMD ticket office at (218) 726-8595 or email umdtix@d.umn.edu.

NCAA FROZEN FOUR

At United Center, Chicago

Thursday, April 6

Semifinals

Minnesota Duluth (27-6-7) vs. Harvard (28-5-2), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Denver (31-7-4) vs. Notre Dame (23-11-5), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, April 8

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN)