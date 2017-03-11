But Hermantown reversed course this weekend, inexplicably rallying from deficits and dramatic situations to win its second-straight Class A state title with a 4-3 double-overtime win over Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake in the title game Saturday, March 11, at the Xcel Energy Center.

In fact, the Hawks have gotten so good at winning, they did it twice.

Dylan Samberg scored the official winner on a rocket from the point with just 19 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

This came after it looked as though Hermantown won the game just minutes prior. Tyler Watkins buried what looked like the winner and Hermantown players threw their sticks and gloves all over the ice in celebration, only to have the score waved off minutes later after review because of a goalie interference call.

The emotional toll from that reversal might have thwarted previous teams, but Hermantown continued to pressure when play resumed until it could again find twine.

After Samberg’s goal, no review was needed. It was safe to celebrate.

Despite dominating the shot count throughout — finishing with a 56-23 advantage — Hermantown (29-1-1) faced two separate two-goal deficits against the unseeded Moose (23-7-1).

Nick Zwack scored on a 2 on 1 to give MAML a 3-1 lead just seconds into the third period. That held until Hermantown’s Jesse Jacques scored from the right circle midway through the third.

Hermantown tied the game minutes later, as Watkins netted his second goal of the game on a golden 2-on-1 opportunity born out of a Moose turnover.

This Hawks’ title wasn’t nearly as easy as last year’s, when Hermantown breezed by the Class A field. The Hawks went to overtime in all three games this tournament, including a 6-5 win over St. Cloud Cathedral in Friday’s semifinals, a game in which the Hawks trailed 5-2 in the second period.

But, unlike previous Hermantown teams, these Hawks found ways to win.