GYMNASTICS: Aerials compete at Over the Rainbow Invite

Bemidji Aerials Level 3 gymnasts included Dezerai Puffe, who her team with a 35.5 all-around finish. She was followed by Aerie Hill (34.95), Kendra Johnson (34.325), Kylie Sonneman (32.125) and Brooklyn Roff (31.85).

The Level 4 team took home the second place trophy. Level 4 competitors were led by Lauren Bruley’s 34.75. She was followed by Ava Phrakonkham (33.8), Ayianna Carter (33.5), Jacobi Burmeister-Pater (31.65), Kasey Stenseth (31.6), Kaitlyn Workman (31.45), Isabella Reierson (31.225), Samantha Buxton (30.625), Kaiahna Martell (30.6), Cameron Roff (30.5) and Stella Schoonover (29.8).

Addison Hill led the Level 5 team with a 33.525 finish, and was followed by Taylor Hanks (31.425), Aurora Frank (31.075) and Kennedy Olson (30.875).

Level 6 gymnast Kali Allen scored a 33.925 and Level 7 gymnast Aubrey Dewitt finished with a 32.725 as both girls landed a spot in the state meet.

Silver XCEL competitors included Ella Dahl leading her team with a 35.175 all-around score and hitting her first state qualifying score. She was followed by Lola Wesley (35.1), Dream Davis (34.975), Lauren White (34.4) and Elliana Ekre (34.325), all of whom reached state scores. Brooklyn Sjostrom finished with a 33.975, and Mariah Fox with a 33.3.

Gold Xcel competitor Norah Jacobson finished with a 33.8.

Platinum Xcel competitors Makenna Brown and Chloe Workman hit state scores with Brown finishing with a 36.45 and Workman with a 34.0.

Next for the Aerials is a compulsory meet in Forest Lake this weekend.