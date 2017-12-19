Chesney Gladen’s 8.625 on the vault brought her to a 32.95 all-around score in the Platinum Xcel, while Josie Beltz had a 9.2 on the bars to finish with a 34.473 in the all around for level 7.

For the level 6 competitors, Aubrey DeWitt took second on the bars with an 8.6, pushing her to a 33.475 all-around score, while Chloe Workman posted a 31.275 with her top score coming on the vault (8.3).

The Aerials next compete Saturday, Jan. 20, in St. Paul.