    Cost to watch Tiger-Phil showdown set at $19.99

    By Field Level Media Today at 1:33 p.m.
    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson pose for a photo during a Ryder Cup practice round Sept. 26 at Le Golf National in Paris. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports

    The suggested retail price of the Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson made-for-TV event in November has been set at $19.99, Turner Sports announced Thursday.

    The organization also announced the start time -- 3 p.m. ET -- for the Nov. 23 match. The two will go head-to-head at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, playing for a winner-take-all $9 million prize.

    Woods and Mickelson also are expected to make side challenges during the round, with the winnings going to charity.

    Pay-per-view providers will include Turner Sports' B/R Live platform, DirecTV and AT&T U-verse.

    No tickets will be available to the public.

