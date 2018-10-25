Cost to watch Tiger-Phil showdown set at $19.99
The suggested retail price of the Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson made-for-TV event in November has been set at $19.99, Turner Sports announced Thursday.
The organization also announced the start time -- 3 p.m. ET -- for the Nov. 23 match. The two will go head-to-head at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, playing for a winner-take-all $9 million prize.
Woods and Mickelson also are expected to make side challenges during the round, with the winnings going to charity.
Pay-per-view providers will include Turner Sports' B/R Live platform, DirecTV and AT&T U-verse.
No tickets will be available to the public.