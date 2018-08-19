Snedeker holds on for second Wyndham title

Snedeker closed with a 5-under-par 65, leaving him at 21-under 259. C.T. Pan, who was tied for the lead before double-bogeying No. 18, and Webb Simpson shared second place.

Snedeker, who shot 59 in the opening round Thursday, overcame a bogey on No. 13 on Sunday before recovering for a birdie two holes later.

He also won the 2007 Wyndham Championship, the final year the event was held at Forest Oaks Country Club. That was Snedeker's first PGA Tour victory.

Pan, aiming for his first victory on the PGA Tour, hit his tee shot on the final hole out of bounds. The 26-year-old former University of Washington golfer had a bogey-free round until the tournament's 72nd hole. He was playing in the group in front of Snedeker.

Simpson, the 2011 Greensboro champion, shot 62 in the last round. He was within a shot after his birdie on No. 17 capped a three-hole stretch with birdies.

Moments later, it was a three-way tie when Snedeker used three putts on No. 13.

However, Simpson, who lives in Charlotte and played at nearby Wake Forest, carded his only bogey of the final round after an errant tee shot on No. 18.

Jim Furyk shot 63 for his best round of the season. He finished at 17 under, tied for fourth with D.A Points (67).

Pan caught Snedeker with a birdie on No. 11, but Snedeker matched that to retake the lead at 20 under. Pan again tied for the lead with a birdie on No. 15.

Pan was aiming to become the tournament's second winner in six years to have his wife as the caddie. Patrick Reed accomplished the feat in 2013.

Snedeker wrapped up the storm-delayed third round Sunday morning by playing 11 holes and clinging to a one-shot lead going to the final round.

Snedeker was 2 under for the third round, but he was at even par across the 11 holes played in the morning.

Points bagged an eagle on the par-3 second hole with a 152-yard shot from the fairway but was only 2 under the rest of the way.

Brian Gay, who was coming off rounds of 63 and 62 for his best two rounds in the same tournament on the PGA Tour, had trouble getting cranked up in the final round. He played the first eight holes in even par before posting a 69 to tie former champion Ryan Moore (67) for sixth place at 16 under.

Canadian Nick Taylor, Harris English and Sam Saunders were among the golfers to do enough to qualify for next week's FedExCup playoffs by winding up in the top 125 in the points standings.

Taylor shot 63 for the final round to reach 15 under (tied for eighth) after struggling in the resumption of the third round with a 70.

English finished with a 68 for 14 under, tying for 11th.

Saunders, the grandson of the late Arnold Palmer, finished 8 under and tied for 45th place, reaching the playoffs after failing to qualify the past three years with a chance to clinch a spot in this tournament.

Spain's Sergio Garcia, a past champion here, wasn't so fortunate. He missed the FedEx Cup playoff field with a final-round 70 that left him tied for 24th at 12 under.

Warnings of severe weather approaching were posted around the course by mid-afternoon, but those problems stayed away and play was uninterrupted. A day earlier, storms forced a suspension of play, so 30 golfers completed their third rounds Sunday morning.

For the final round, golfers were sent off in threesomes at the first and 10th tees.

Next year, the tournament moves two weeks earlier under the PGA Tour's revamped schedule, but it remains the final event before the FedExCup playoffs.