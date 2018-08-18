Search
    24th annual Lumberjack Scramble held at BTCC

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:09 p.m.
    First place in the 2018 Lumberjack Scramble went to the team of Steve Fogelson, Wendi Fogelson, Mike Smith, Scott Fogelson and Joseph Welle with a net score of 47.4. (Submitted photo)1 / 5
    Second place in the 2018 Lumberjack Scramble went to the team of Tyler Chambers, Phil Berger, Gary Daggett, David Boehm and Andy Wang with a net score of 48.4. (Submitted photo)2 / 5
    Third place in the 2018 Lumberjack Scramble went to the team of Zach Hazelton, Brooks Hazelton, Jen Hazelton, Ben Wangberg and Jamie Hazelton with a net score of 48.6. (Submitted photo)3 / 5
    Fourth place in the 2018 Lumberjack Scramble went to the team of Nic Johnson, Ryan Tomevi, Blake Pederson, Nick Johnson and Danny Eldien with a net score of 49. (Submitted photo)4 / 5
    Fifth place in the 2018 Lumberjack Scramble went to the team of Troy Hendricks, Brady Schmidt, Mitch Hendricks, Cody Rutledge and Chad Mathiowetz with a net score of 49.5. (Submitted photo)5 / 5

    BEMIDJI -- The 24th annual Security Bank USA Lumberjack Scramble was held Aug. 10 at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. This year’s tournament featured a field of 310 golfers.

    Proceeds from the event are donated to the Bemidji Lumberjack Foundation and benefit Bemidji High School and Middle School activities. The tournament began in 1995 and has raised more than $649,000 since its inception, including more than $49,854 in 2017.

    The team of Steve Fogelson, Wendi Fogelson, Mike Smith, Scott Fogelson and Joseph Welle captured first place this year with a net score of 47.4.

