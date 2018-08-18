24th annual Lumberjack Scramble held at BTCC
BEMIDJI -- The 24th annual Security Bank USA Lumberjack Scramble was held Aug. 10 at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. This year’s tournament featured a field of 310 golfers.
Proceeds from the event are donated to the Bemidji Lumberjack Foundation and benefit Bemidji High School and Middle School activities. The tournament began in 1995 and has raised more than $649,000 since its inception, including more than $49,854 in 2017.
The team of Steve Fogelson, Wendi Fogelson, Mike Smith, Scott Fogelson and Joseph Welle captured first place this year with a net score of 47.4.