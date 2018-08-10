Another tweet stated players "must be in position and ready to play at 7:00 a.m. CDT." When Round 3 tees off Saturday, players will be in threesomes and groups will start on both the first and 10th tees in an effort to make up for the time lost in the delay.

When the horn sounded suspending play, Woods was the only golfer on the course at 3-under par or better still on the front nine. He is 3 under through seven holes, putting him at 3 under for the tournament, good for a tie for 23rd.

American Gary Woodland sits alone in first at 10-under 130 through two rounds. Kevin Kisner is one shot back while Brooks Koepka—who shot a 63 Friday—is another shot back. South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, who also shot a 63, is tied with Dustin Johnson, Belgian Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler at 7 under. Fowler is the only player in the top eight still on the course, playing No. 11 when the horn sounded.