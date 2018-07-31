Fairchild Memorial Golf Tournament to be held Aug. 27

The event’s purpose is to support young adults previously in residence at the Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center who are looking to pursue post-secondary education.

Fairchild was a teacher at the NMJC from 1981 until his death in 2001.

Check-in on the day of the event is 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.

Registrations and golfers’ names must be turned into the NMJC (PO Box 247) no later than Monday, Aug. 6.

The cost to enter the tournament is $85 for an individual golfer, $200 for a hole sponsor and a twosome or $375 for a hole sponsor and a foursome.

The tournament is formatted in an 18-hole Texas scramble style. Free Subway sandwiches will be available to golfers before the start of the tournament, and a grilled steak dinner with fry bread will follow.

Team pictures will be provided by Lifetouch Photography, and Bemidji Chrysler Center/Honda of Bemidji will be set up on a par-3 hole to award a free car for a hole-in-one.

Mulligans are $5 apiece with a limit of two per golfer, and they cannot be used for a second chance at the free car.

Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams, and a raffle after dinner will award several more. Raffle tickets will be for sale on site.

For more information, contact the NMJC at 218-751-3196.