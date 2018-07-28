BIRCHMONT: Schaefer wins second Birchmont title

But Schaefer promptly sunk his 40-foot putt for eagle and Curb left his just short, giving Schaefer his first lead since No. 6.

“It was just a long putt,” Schaefer said. “Honestly I was just trying to get it close. That green is pretty flat, and I was making sure I got it to the hole and it ended up going in… I was fortunate – it was probably a little too hard, but it hit the hole.”

The pair then halved No. 16 with pars, and Schaefer’s par on 17 was enough to put Curb away, 2-1.

“It feels good,” said Schaefer, a Grand Forks, N.D. resident. “I won 2015. That was obviously really memorable. This one is definitely memorable, as well. I’ve been coming here 15 years, and when you come here that long you realize how tough it is to actually get there. It takes a lot of luck and some decent golf. It’s fun on Saturday when you’re the last guy left.”

More than 100 spectators were on hand at the Bemidji Town and Country Club to take in the championship action.

“It gives you feelings of anxiousness or nerves or whatever you want to call it that as an amateur golfer you don’t normally get, so it’s definitely enjoyable to feel that,” Schaefer said of playing in front of Saturday’s gallery. “And today with the big crowd, it was like that. It was fun.”

“It’s a little nerve wracking right away, and then you just kind of get used to it,” Curb said.

Schaefer had an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys on the round, while Curb had four birdies and three bogeys.

Curb’s issue, according to him, was his putting.

“Me and Schaf were going back and forth, which is fun,” he said. “It’s a fun match. Not a lot of birdies, but the shots were there. Neither one of us made putts. (Holes) 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 – right on the edge (of the cup). You make one or you make two, it’s a different story.”

To get to the final, Schaefer beat two-time defending champion Andrew Israelson, and Curb knocked out Danny Menton.

Schaefer said he’ll be back next year to defend his title, and Curb said he’ll be back for another shot at it.

Israelson reclaims women’s title

In the women’s final, Emily Israelson took down Haley Tollette, 3-2, to reclaim her title after winning it in 2016 and losing last year.

A birdie on hole No. 2 gave Israelson an early lead 1-up, but a bogey on No. 8 brought it back square into the turn.

On the back, Tollette bogeyed Nos. 11 and 13 and Israelson birdied 12 for a 3-up Israelson lead. From there, both golfers parred 13, birdied 14 and parred 16 to give Israelson the win.

Bogeys were Nick Bergan’s enemy in the men’s executive final as he fell 2-1 to Joe Burgess.

Out of the 17 holes, Burgess finished with 14 pars, a double bogey, a bogey and a birdie, while Bergan had five pars, eight bogeys and four birdies.

Joe Wiltse took the men’s senior final with a 4-3 victory over Jeff Slupe, while Jeff Tweeton won the masters title over Doug Taylor.

In juniors play, Brady McGarry claimed the championship in the 13-17 division, and Grant Gardner took the 12 and under division.

“I thought we had a great week,” Bemidji TCC head professional Rick Grand said. “It couldn’t have gone much better. The weather was great. I think it just ran very smooth. Everyone should’ve had a good time here, and we expect a big tournament again next year.”