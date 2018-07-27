“Honestly, I just wanted to hit in the fairway, just get it out there,” Curb said. “I know that the pin is in a hard enough spot that I just wanted an attempt at birdie.”

Curb and his opponent both hit the fairway off the tee, but Johnson’s second shot to the green sat above the hole with a steep slope while Curb’s sat below the hole in makeable birdie range.

“He just unfortunately left in a terrible spot,” Curb said. “If you leave it there, you either make it or go 10 feet (past the hole).”

Unfortunately for Johnson his putt missed the hole, and after missing the next putt, he conceded the hole, and the match, to Curb.

Throughout the round, Johnson had been 3-up and Curb, 2-up, but neither could put the other away early.

“He started off hot on the front and I ended hot on the front, and that’s how we got to even,” said Curb. “And then I started off hot on the back and he got hot late. It was just back and forth today. Not a lot of holes were tied.”

With the win, Curb advances to the semifinals where he will face his former Bemidji State golf teammate and fellow Wednesday Nite Shootout winner, Danny Menton, who defeated Bemidji’s Toby Palmiscno 1-up Friday.

“It’s going to be more laid back than today for sure,” Curb said. “We just joke with each other all the time, so it’ll be just like playing any other day except it’s a tournament. It’ll be fun.”

Joining the pair in the semis are Andrew Israelson, who once again cruised to victory with a 5-3 win over Matt Skarperud, and Nick Schaefer, who knocked out Jim Foss 3-2.

Skarperud, who is from Omaha, Neb., knew it would take a nearly perfect day on the course to take out the top seeded back-to-back champion.

“I knew that I had to play well, and I just didn’t put it together as much as I hoped,” he said. “Some days are just kind of that way within golf, and you hope that you had the right yardage and the right mindset. When he’s making a few birdies, it kind of makes it tougher and makes it a little bit more challenging to get through the day.”

Today, it’s Schaefer’s turn to take on the reigning champ. He had his chance last year, losing 1-down on Saturday a year ago.

“I played him Saturday morning last year, so I hope to make some birdies and keep the ball in play and see what happens from there,” said Schaefer.

The four remaining men tee off at 8 a.m. today, and the winners will face off in the final at 1:45 p.m.

Emily Israelson, Haley Tollette meet in women’s final

Today’s Women’s Championship final is set between top-seeded Emily Israelson and the No. 5 seed, Haley Tollette.

Israelson, the 2016 Birchmont champion, continued her dominance in the tournament with a 7-6 win over Bemidji’s Abbie Kelm, while Tollette topped Annie Nelson 4-3.

The pair’s final match tees off at 12.45 p.m., with the consolation final coming between Mary Harris and Taylor Offerdahl in the same group.

Facing off in the Executive Championship final are defending champion Nick Bergan and 2011 champion Joe Burgess. Their tee time is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. along with the men’s final.

The Senior Division final has come down to a match between Jeff Wiltse of Bemidji, who defeated Curt Howard 3-1, and Jeff Slupe, who knocked off Bemidji’s Scott Hinners 1-up. Wiltse and Slupe tee off at 12:45 p.m.

Three-time champion and top seed Jeff Tweeton will look for his fourth title today against Doug Taylor in the Master’s Division final. Tweeton beat Jack Seiberlich 3-2 Friday, while Taylor pushed past James Antos 5-4. The final match tees off at 12:30 p.m.