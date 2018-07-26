BIRCHMONT: Women’s field narrows to two semifinal matches

Kelm, a recent graduate of Bemidji High School, defeated Anna Tollette 4-2 and will take on Israelson, who made quick work of Mary Harris with a 6-5 victory.

“I played pretty well today,” Israelson said. “I was just steady, quite a few pars. I made a few birdies on hole four and six, and then pars just throughout there. So I was 5-up after nine and didn’t really make any errors, any mistakes, so it was just a really solid round.”

Kelm took Israelson on in the first round of match play in her first year playing the Birchmont in 2016. Israelson went on to win the title, but Kelm is looking forward to her second chance today in the semis.

“I think if I can just keep hitting my irons good and hitting good off the tee, that’s my biggest concern,” Kelm said. “I’m excited for it. It’ll be fun.”

After Thursday’s round, top-seeded Israelson was confident she could make it through to the finals.

“Tomorrow I’m just going to go out with the same gameplan: strike the ball pretty well and then make a few birdie putts,” she said. “I think the way I’m playing, if I play as well as I did today, I should be all right tomorrow.”

The other semifinal match is set between Nelson, who topped Haily Abel 2-up, and Tollette, who beat incoming Bemidji High School senior Taylor Offerdahl 6-5.

The four remaining women tee off at 9:10 a.m. on hole No. 1 today.

‘I’ve only got one goal’

In the men’s championship flight, the field narrowed from 16 to eight, with a trio of Bemidjians still in the mix.

With a 4-3 win over Jack Evans, Bemidji’s Jim Foss presses on to face Nick Schaefer of Grand Forks, N.D.

“We both were battling on the front with pars and bogeys, exchanging it that way,” Foss said of Thursday’s match. “Nobody was really playing solid. But the back nine, the last three holes I finished birdie, birdie, birdie to close the match out.”

Foss has taken home second place in the past three Birchmont tournaments, so this year he has an obvious target

“I’ve come second three times, and I’ve only got one goal: I want to win it,” he said.

The winner between Foss and Schaefer will advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of top-seeded Andrew Israelson and Matt Skarperud of Omaha, Neb. Israelson beat Nathan Haley in 14 holes Thursday afternoon, while Skarperud defeated Austin Rene.

On the bottom half of the bracket, Chris Curb took care of Joe McKean 3-2 to face Lucas Johnson, who edged Gavin Metz 1-up.

“It went well,” Curb said of his play Thursday. “In match play if you start out quick with a couple birdies and you’re up, it forces other players to then try to do things they wouldn’t normally do, so three birdies in five holes kind of got me off to a good start. After that, we kind of played back and forth. It’s tough out here to make up ground.”

The other quarterfinal match is between Toby Palmiscno, who beat Jordan Smith in 21 holes, and Danny Menton, who topped Colin Uecker 2-1.

Israelson, Skarperud, Curb and Johnson tee off on No. 1 at 12:15 p.m., with Schaefer, Foss, Palmiscno and Menton to follow.

“We have a lot of good names yet,” Curb said. “It’ll be fun tomorrow, and I’ll hopefully make it to the weekend.”

The two semifinal executive championship flights today are between defending champion and top seed Nick Bergan and Brad Anderson, who each picked up 2-1 wins Thursday, and Joe Burgess and Ben Jurgens, who each won their matches 1-up. The four tee off at 8:40 a.m. from hole No. 1.

In the masters division, top-seeded Jeff Tweeton and Jack Seiberlich are paired up in a semifinal match, with the winner taking on the victor between James Antos and Doug Taylor. The four competitors are set for a 1:15 p.m. tee time at No. 1.