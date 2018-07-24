Tuesday was also the first and only day of qualifying for the women’s division. Among the 24 entrants teeing off were a pair of recent state tournament competitors from Bemidji High School.

Abbie Kelm and Taylor Offerdahl made their third and second appearances, respectively, at the Class 3A state tournament last month at Bunker Hills Golf Club. That’s also the number of times each Lumberjack has played in the Birchmont.

“The Birchmont is always fun and it’s no different this year,” said Kelm, who will golf for the University of North Dakota in the fall.

Kelm posted a 79 for the the fourth-best score Tuesday, while Offerdahl carded an 86 to finish qualifying 13th. Both made the cut for match play with their top-16 finishes.

“I wouldn’t say it was the best (round) for the front nine, but on the back nine I picked it up a little bit and played a little better,” Kelm said. “(Putting) really helped me and saved me a lot on the back, so that was a big thing.”

Offerdahl said she wasn’t pleased with her play in qualifying, but she still has an opportunity to remedy that in match play.

“I just hope that I play better,” said Offerdahl, an incoming BHS senior. “I mean my drives weren’t very good today so I hope those go better than they were today. But otherwise I think it was pretty good.”

Emily Israelson of Staples earned medalist honors with her 74. The 2016 Birchmont champion will be the top seed when match play tees off at 8:10 a.m. today.

“I think you just have to take it one hole at a time,” Kelm said of the format. “Match play you can play super bad one hole, and then win the next hole. So I feel like it doesn’t really matter as much.”

Bemidji’s Chris Curb put up the lowest score in men’s qualifying, notching rounds of 71 to finish with a 2-under 142. Curb was co-medalist at last year’s Birchmont.

Nick Schaefer of Grand Forks, N.D., shot 69 to top the field Monday, but his 74 Tuesday moved him back to a 1-under 143 to tie for third entering match play. The only other golfer to break par after two rounds was Bemidji’s Toby Palmiscno, who also ended at 143 by shooting Tuesday’s lowest round of 69.

Two-time defending champion Andrew Israelson of Staples will be the top seed when match play begins at 12:30 p.m. today.

Woodbury’s Joe Burgess carded the best score after two days in men’s executive qualifying with his 146 (74-72). Defending champion Nick Bergan of East Grand Forks is the top seed entering match play, which tees off at 8:50 a.m. today.

Jeff Stadheim of Mason City, Iowa, was the lone senior men’s player to break par after two qualifying rounds, posting a 3-under 141 (69-72). The score earned Stadheim the top seed for match play, which tees off at 7:30 a.m. today.

James Antos (Windermere, Fla.) and Doug Taylor (Williston, N.D.) recorded scores of 74 in Tuesday’s single qualifying round in the masters division to finish as co-medalists. Perham’s Jeff Tweeton, however, owns the top seed as defending champion for the start of match play at 1:50 p.m. today.

Sartell’s Logan Hamak will enter match play as the top seed in Junior Division 17 after shooting 72, while Grand Forks’ Grant Gardner topped the Junior Division 12 with his 42 in qualifying.