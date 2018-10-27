FOOTBALL: Jacks to host Brainerd in Section 8-5A Championship

“For the most part, I thought we played pretty good football,” BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said. “You’re never going to be perfect, I get it, but the kids responded very well to what was asked of them and played as a group, played as a unit. Everybody knew their assignments. It was a pretty clean game other than the ball being on the turf a couple times.”

The No. 1 Jacks (8-1) dominated the first half on the way to a 21-0 lead at the intermission.

Sophomore running back James Williams handled Bemidji’s first two touchdowns, scoring on each of the team’s first two drives from 21 and nine yards out, respectively.

In the second quarter on fourth-and-10 from the 32 yard line, quarterback Jacob Beberg found Ryan Bieberdorf on a screen over the middle of the field, and Bieberdorf took it all the way to the end zone for a 21-0 Jacks lead.

Throughout the half, the Bemidji offense easily made its way down the field against the Spuds’ defense. According to Hendricks, they prepared for what Moorhead might show on its defensive front, and Beberg was able to adjust the play from the line of scrimmage.

“That’s a credit to Jacob, and he had some throws I’m sure he’d like back, but there’s so many things that he did well that gave us positive yards consistently throughout the game to put us in third-and-shorts,” Hendricks said.

Beberg finished the game 8-for-13 through the air for 176 yards and two touchdowns while throwing an interception. On the ground, he had 15 rushes for 113 yards but lost a fumble in the second quarter when he couldn’t handle a low snap.

Moorhead (2-8) finally lit its side of the scoreboard early in the third quarter. Running back Riley Schock led the march down the field with several big rushes, and the drive was capped off by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Trey Feeney to Peter Narum.

The Spuds found the end zone two more times in the fourth quarter – a two-yard reception from Tommy Horan and a one-yard keeper for Feeney – but Bemidji was firmly in control of the game.

In the Jacks’ first drive in the third quarter, Bieberdorf found himself wide open for a 56-yard touchdown and a 27-7 lead and, after Bieberdorf posted his second interception of the game, Bemidji marched down again and Zak Justice scored on a five-yard pitch for a 34-7 Jacks lead.

With 7:35 left in the game, Williams broke loose for his third touchdown of the afternoon, that one for 68 yards to give the Jacks their game total of 40 points.

Williams finished the game with seven carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns and also caught three passes for 58 yards.

“James is a special player,” Hendricks said. “He has a knack for finding the seam. You can see it when he runs, he knows when to cut and he knows when to bounce. That’s something that I like to try to teach to kids, but I don’t have to teach that to him. I just get him the football.”

Bieberdorf racked up 100 yards and two touchdowns on three catches on the day, while Caleb Grant had 61 rushing yards on seven carries.

The win moves the Lumberjacks into the Section 8-5A championship game, where they will take on No. 2 Brainerd (6-3), which topped No. 3 Alexandria, 35-7, in its semifinal. Kickoff between the Jacks and Warriors is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“It’s awesome,” Hendricks said. “We haven’t lost in a section championship game as a coaching staff, so we’re excited for that opportunity. We worked hard to get home field. The last time we played them – we know their staff very well – we said, ‘We’ll probably see you again,’ and it looks like that’s happening.”

Bemidji 40, Moorhead 21

BEM 14 7 6 13 -- 40

MHD 0 0 7 14 -- 21