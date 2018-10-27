FOOTBALL: Beavers grab 4 interceptions, roll past SCSU

The “Gang Green” defense picked off Huskies quarterback Dwayne Lawhorn four times as BSU ended its two-game losing streak, its first under head coach Brent Bolte.

The defense came up with its first interception on the first drive of the game. Senior defensive back Gunner Olszewski tipped a pass that was intercepted by freshman linebacker Yaquub Mohamed.

Starting at their own 30 yard line, the Beavers embarked on an 11-play, 47-yard drive that ended with a 40-yard field goal by senior kicker Isaac Aanerud.

Two possessions later, the BSU secondary recorded its second pick-six of the season as senior defensive back John Vogeler returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown. The unit’s second interception of the afternoon gave the Beavers a 10-0 lead.

Lackowski scored his first of two touchdowns on the team’s next drive from 21 yards out to push the lead to 17-0.

Olszewski recorded his 13th career interception on the ensuing possession to move into a tie for second all-time at BSU. That pick led to an Aanerud field goal, the first of two in the second quarter, as the Beavers went to halftime with a 23-3 lead.

BSU found the end zone on two of its first three drives to start the second half as its lead increased to 37-10. Freshman quarterback Alec Ogden hit senior wide receiver Landon Jones on a 35-yard touchdown pass before Lackowski scored his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Lawhorn connected with Sam Hartman on a seven-yard touchdown pass in between the Beavers’ third-quarter scores.

A blocked punt in the fourth quarter set the Huskies up for a one-yard touchdown run by Paris Howell. Lawhorn linked up with Hartman for the tandem’s second touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late for SCSU.

Lackowski racked up 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Ogden passed 18-for-32 for a career-high 215 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore wideout Mannie Kugmeh led all BSU receivers with five receptions and 77 receiving yards. Jones was the only receiver to catch a touchdown pass for the Beavers.

Junior defensive back Michael Junker led the defense with eight tackles, while Vogeler finished with two interceptions.

The win clinches the Beavers’ fourth straight winning season as they improve to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the NSIC North Division. The loss drops the Huskies to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the NSIC North.

Bemidji State wraps up the regular season with two home games. The first comes against Minnesota State Moorhead at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 in the Battle for the Axe at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji State 37, St. Cloud State 24

BSU 10 13 14 0 -- 37

SCSU 0 3 7 14 -- 24

First Quarter

BSU-8:43, Aanerud 40 yd field goal.

BSU-6:01, Vogeler 20 yd interception return for TD (Aanerud kick).

Second Quarter

BSU-14:50, Lackowski 21 yd TD run (Aanerud kick).

BSU-13:24, Aanerud 26 yd field goal.

BSU-7:40, Aanerud 33 yd field goal.

SCSU-2:47, Stage 44 yd field goal.

Third Quarter

BSU-13:27, Jones 35 yd TD pass from Ogden (Aanerud kick).

SCSU-10:26, Hartman 7 yd TD pass from Lawhorn (Stage kick).

BSU-5:03, Lackowski 2 yd TD run (Aanerud kick).

Fourth Quarter

SCSU-12:25, Howell 1 yd TD run (Stage kick).

SCSU-1:58, Hartman 14 yd TD pass from Lawhorn (Stage kick).