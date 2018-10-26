FOOTBALL: Jacks carry winning ways into sections

“I don’t miss them, other than if we play on a Saturday,” coach Hendricks said. “That’s the downfall of the Tuesday-Saturday scenario. There’s nothing I can do about it (Saturday).”

The No. 1 Lumberjacks (7-1) haven’t lost since their week three game against Sauk Rapids-Rice. They defeated Moorhead handily on the road, 43-28, the next week, and finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

The No. 4 Spuds (2-7) have only topped Sartell-St. Stephen this year, beating the Sabres 37-17 on Oct. 5 and 41-6 on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the section play-in game.

“I’m not sure how they’ve responded to the lack of success they’ve had this year,” Hendricks said. “Quite honestly, we’ve tried to focus ourselves on Bemidji and making sure that we’re not doing things that are going to beat us. If we take care of the football and win the line of scrimmage, we feel like we’re going to be successful.”

In the last meeting between the Jacks and Spuds, Moorhead went into halftime with a 22-14 lead, but Bemidji responded with a 29-point second half.

Caleb Grant and James Williams each had two touchdowns on the ground, while Ryan Bieberdorf caught eight Jacob Beberg passes for 140 yards.

For Moorhead, Trey Feeney threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns, while Riley Schock ran 27 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.

“I think the kids have had success this year, and with every game that we’ve won we’ve developed some confidence back into our program, knowing they have the ability to beat the Brainerds and the Moorheads,” Hendricks said. “That goes a long way. The kids having played them and having success against them previously will benefit us tomorrow.”

Since a dramatic 31-30 overtime win over St. Cloud Tech on Wednesday, Oct. 17, the Lumberjacks have had nine days off to prepare for their first playoff matchup.

“We’re healthy right now, and not everybody can say that,” Hendricks said. “Especially not having to play on Tuesday and giving the kids a four-day weekend to rest their bodies and their minds and then come out this weekend and have a great attitude in practice has been beneficial for the Jacks.”

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. today, with the winner advancing to the section final to take on the winner between No. 2 Brainerd (5-3) and No. 3 Alexandria (3-5).

For Hendricks, balancing coaching high school football and watching his son play college football hasn’t been easy, but he has help.

“I have a great wife who isn’t afraid to get behind the wheel and let me take a sleep or get on the computer and watch film of the previous game or the opponent that we’re going to face,” he said. “That’s really what it’s all about, that you’re going to drive when everybody else is sleeping. It’s obviously well worth it, because this is a very short time frame for my son, and I’m going to try to attend every single game I can.”

Though seven games played this season, James Hendricks has 17 unassisted tackles and eight assisted tackles, six passes deflected and two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Following a two-interception game in a 34-7 Bison win over Western Illinois Oct. 13, he was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

“I love the culture and what he’s been able to learn as an athlete and as a person,” coach Hendricks said. “It’s just an amazing program and we’re all grateful that we’ve had an opportunity to watch him have the success that he has and learn the life skills that they teach each and every day.”