VOLLEYBALL: BSU swept at Minot State

The Beavers totaled 34 kills in the match and hit .186 as a team, but couldn’t keep up with Minot State’s 51 kills and .310 hitting efficiency.

Former Bemidji Lumberjack and Minot State junior Emily Falldorf posted 13 kills, the second most for MiSU.

Maddie Filipiak paced the Beavers by recording her third consecutive match without an attacking error and hit .350 on 20 attacks, while Touchett followed by hitting at a .200 clip. Freshman Mary Campbell set the ball for Bemidji State and totaled 29 assists while also recording seven assists defensively.

On defense, the Beavers were paced by Emma Hallmann’s 15 digs. She needs just 26 more to reach 1,000 digs. The Beavers were out-blocked 5-4 by Minot State, and were led by Touchett’s three blocks (0s-3a).

BSU will face University of Mary in its final road contest of the season today at 11 a.m. in Bismarck, N.D.