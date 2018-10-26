After a humbling 53-28 blowout loss to Nebraska that sunk Minnesota to 0-4 in Big Ten play last week, the Gophers hung on for a 38-31 win over over Indiana at a rain-soaked TCF Bank Stadium

A two-point underdog, Gophers (4-4, 1-4) kept alive hopes for a bowl berth with a resurgent defensive effort that limited Indiana (4-4, 1-5) to three field goals through the first three quarters. But it all fell apart in the fourth when the Gophers surrendered a 31-9 lead with three Indiana touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions for a 31-31 tie.

Peyton Ramsey threw long touchdown passes of 43 and 37 yards and was were reminiscent of the big plays Minnesota allowed in the Cornhuskers 659-yard performance last week. After giving up 219 yards through three quarters, Minnesota allowed 166 in a wilting final frame.

Then with 1:34 left, new Minnesota starting quarterback Tanner Morgan bailed out the defense with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman to make it 38-31.

On Indiana’s next drive, Minnesota defensive end Carter Coughlin’s strip sack and Gary Moore’s recovery helped sealed the win.

Morgan and debutant running back Shannon Brooks and constant receiver Tyler Johnson paced the offense, until the later two were lost.

Brooks didn’t play in the first seven games due to a combination of knee injury rehab and uncertainty of an assault allegation. He had 22 carries for 154 yards with a touchdown and two fumbles lost. He left 22 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Morgan went 17 for 302 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. Johnson, his favorite target, had five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns, but didn’t finish the game.

Brooks’ 17-yard touchdown run and Emmit Carpenter made it 31-9 with five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Gophers staked a 21-9 halftime lead behind Morgan and a bend-not-break defense that allowed 129 yards on the opening two drives but ended with only two field goals.

Morgan, who replaced injured Zack Annexstad, completed 12 of 14 first-half passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tyler Johnson.

On their opening possession, Indiana converted on three straight third downs before Kamal Martin’s tackle on the fourth conversion forced a field goal after a 60-yard drive. Logan Justus gave Indiana a 3-0 lead.

The Gophers responded with a 77-yard drive that included a 25-yard flea flicker from Morgan to Rashod Bateman and was capped by wildcat quarterback Seth Green’s one-yard touchdown run to make it 7-3.

The Hoosiers put together a 69-yard drive and converted on two more third downs, but Jordan Howden had his second pass breakup of the drive in the end zone to force a second field goal.

Gophers running back Shannon Brooks fumbled on his first carry of the season, giving Indiana the ball at Minnesota’s 34. They couldn’t string together a drive and had to settle for a third field goal to take a 9-7 lead.

Minnesota retook the lead and built on it with long drives — 14-play, 75-yard drive to go up 14-7 and an eight-play, 99-yard drive to increase lead to 21-7.

A big key to Minnesota’s separation was after allowing Indiana to convert of five of six third downs to star the game, they stopped them on the final three to end drives.