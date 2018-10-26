Murray will start in his place once again at U.S. Bank Stadium. This will be the 17th game Cook has missed out of 24 in his two seasons with the Vikings.

“I know how bad he wants to be out there,” Murray said Friday. “And so I don’t think he needs any added conversation from me. I’m here for him; he knows that. But I know for him, he just wants to get healthy and get back on the field.”

Cook was injured Sept. 16 at Green Bay. His only action since then came during the first half Sept. 27 at the Los Angeles Rams.

“He’s been taking it one day at a time,” Murray said. “And we’re ready for him when he gets back.”

Murray has filled in admirably of late. He has rushed for 224 yards the past two games, averaging 5.7 per carry.

McDermott mending

Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott, who lost the tip of his left pinkie in the game against the Rams, is still wearing a brace but perhaps not for long.

“I still have a little bit of recovery to go, but it’s really much better,” he said.

McDermott missed just two snaps against the Rams after catching his finger in an opponent’s facemask in the first half. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said last week a crew searched on the field at halftime for the tip of McDermott’s finger.

“Me and a couple of the equipment guys, and I told (punter) Matt (Wile),” McDermott said. “We were looking around the spot. We weren’t looking too hard because it probably wasn’t going to be able to be put back on anyway.”

McDermott said there have been “little adjustments” but overall he’s had few issues snapping since the injury. When the finger is healed, he’s not concerned about having a tip of the pinkie gone.

“It won’t impact me at all, which is good,” he said.

Rookie returners

Priefer is auditioning rookie running backs Mike Boone and Roc Thomas as kickoff returners. Boone has a lot more experience.

In college at Cincinnati, Boone returned 39 kickoffs for 797 yards for a 20.4 average, although he had just one return in 2017. Thomas’ only college return experience was three for 43 yards and a 14.3 average for Auburn in 2014. He eventually transferred to Jacksonville (Ala.) State, where he had no returns.

But Thomas is quick to point out he returned a kickoff for a touchdown as a junior at Oxford (Ala.) High School in 2012.

“It’s going good,” he said of fielding kickoffs in practice. “I’m ready to go.”

Rookie cornerback Mike Hughes was Minnesota’s primary returner until a knee injury two weeks ago ended his season. Another rookie cornerback, Holton Hill, returned kicks last week against the Jets. But Priefer said he might not be available against the Saints because he could be playing more cornerback in relief of Xavier Rhodes, who is questionable with a sprained ankle.

The Vikings are most likely going to use Marcus Sherels, the punt returner, on kickoffs. If another kickoff returner is needed, Boone or Thomas could get a shot.