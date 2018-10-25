Numbers game has been killing Gophers

But a more mundane number is posted alongside coach P.J. Fleck’s mantra on the walls at the outdoor practice field and inside the team meeting room: 78 percent.

It’s the Gophers’ boiled-down figure on what it takes to win games.

Fleck said it is based on studies from the NFL and college football over the past 50 years, as well as the U’s internal analysis of how teams win.

It’s a number that for the most part has eluded the Gophers during a 3-4 start that includes four consecutive losses beginning Big Ten Conference play heading into Friday night’s game against Indiana (4-4, 1-4) at TCF Bank Stadium.

“Take culture out of it. Take team out of it. Take schedule out of it,” Fleck said. “Lets just talk strictly facts about football.”

There are four legs to this chair: 1. turnover margin; 2. margin between your offensive players breaking tackles against your defenders missing them; 3. accruing more explosive plays (25 yards or more for the offense, 20 yards or more for defense); 4. both teams punting from within their own 4-yard line.

“If you win all four (categories), which we have, we’ve won games,” Fleck said. “We’ve lost all four and lost games. You can have a mixture and then the 22 percent is how hard you play.”

The day after games, the Gophers tabulate how they did in those areas, and with the players, relate those figures back to a win or a loss.

The number that jumped off the page in last week’s 53-28 loss to previously winless Nebraska was a season-high 18 missed tackles by Minnesota’s defense. That allowed the Cornhuskers to pile up 53 points and 659 total yards, the fourth-highest totals in U history.

While the Gophers didn’t share how many tackles they broke, they were clearly on the losing side of that measurement.

“It’s just really executing,” junior linebacker Thomas Barber said. “… That means we had 18 people in position to make the play.”

On turnover margin, the Gophers were plus-2 in nonconference play and went 3-0 in those games against New Mexico State, Fresno State and Miami (Ohio).

While they were even against Nebraska, they are minus-8 in the Big Ten play. That’s a big factor in their 0-4 start, with other defeats to Maryland, Iowa and Ohio State.

Underlying the 78 percent premise is Fleck’s catchphrase: “The ball is the program.” And in Big Ten play, it’s been a bigger problem.

Minnesota is 85th in the nation with nine takeaways this season. In Big Ten play, they have only one interception and two fumble recoveries.

The Gophers offense is 108th in country with 15 giveaways. In league play, they have nine interceptions (Zack Annexstad has seven, with Seth Green and Tanner Morgan one each) and two fumbles lost.

The more-obscure portion of the 78 percent principle is punting inside your own 4-yard line. This hasn’t happened to the Gophers or their opponent this season.

But when it happens, the punting unit tends to be more concerned about it being blocked and will protect more. This allows for bigger returns into the punting team’s territory.

This is directly tied to field position, a facet of the game Fleck considers very important.

On explosive plays, the Gophers count offensive plays that net 25 or more yards and defensive plays that give up 20 or more.

The Gophers offense averaged 2.3 explosive plays in nonconference play and three per game in the Big Ten.

Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said when it’s all clicking, he wants somewhere between seven and 10 per game.

“Explosive plays really happen when you have 11 guys executing play after play,” Ciarrocca said. “Because sometimes a defense is going to stop you, but if you’re consistent with your details and you have talented players, which we do, the explosive plays just happen.”

The defense gave up two explosive plays per nonconference game, and that’s skyrocketed to more than seven per game in the Big Ten.

The Cornhuskers’ 10 explosive plays — the most Minnesota has allowed this season — and the Gophers’ four was a big reason for the blowout.