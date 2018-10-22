The Gophers play Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at TCF Bank Stadium, and the longer a decision on Brooks' legal status takes, the more unlikely it seems he will make his season debut against the Hoosiers.

Brooks, recovered a knee injury suffered last winter, did not travel to Lincoln, Neb., last week for the Gophers' 53-28 loss to the Cornhuskers. After the game, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Brooks did not make the trip because the program is still gathering information about the incident.

Brooks returned to practices Thursday and will continue to practice this week, Fleck said.

"It's still evolving," Fleck said. "I wish I had a better answer for you."

Brooks and his male roommate got into a fight at their Minneapolis apartment Oct. 14. Brooks was arrested soon afterward and released from the Hennepin County jail on Oct. 15 without being charged.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and the arrest was for suspicion of fifth-degree domestic assault.

Shenault questionable

Gophers senior safety Antoine Shenault "might not play this week," Fleck said. He left during the first half of the Nebraska game with a head injury.

Shenault moved from cornerback to safety when Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered a season-ending foot injury in a 42-13 loss to Maryland on Sept. 22. True freshman walk-on Jordan Howden replaced Shenault on Saturday.

Briefly

This will be Indiana's first visit to TCF Bank Stadium since it opened in 2009.

The Gophers will play Illinois at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in Champaign.