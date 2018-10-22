They might have to do it again Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings had no news to share on linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Xavier Rhodes, both of whom finished Sunday's game in East Rutherford, N.J., on the sideline. Asked Monday if he had an update on the longtime starters, coach Mike Zimmer said, "No."

Barr suffered a right hamstring injury early in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Eric Wilson, an undrafted second-year player who acquitted himself ably. When Rhodes went down with a sprained left ankle, he was replaced by undrafted rookie Holton Hill, who intercepted Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on the next play.

"It's unfortunate when (injuries) like that happen, but it's next-up mentality," linebacker Eric Kendricks said. "Guys get their shot and they come in and make plays for us."

The Vikings (4-2-1) were already without two other Pro Bowlers in defensive end Everson Griffen, who has missed five consecutive games to deal with a mental-health issue, and nose tackle Linval Joseph, who was listed as questionable with knee, ankle and shoulder injuries.

Griffen has been replaced admirably by Stephen Weatherly, a seventh-round pick in 2016. And reserve snaps at defensive end have been picked up by Tashawn Bower, undrafted in 2017, and Jalyn Holmes, a rookie taken in the fourth round who recorded his first NFL sack on Sunday.

Joseph was replaced by Jaleel Johnson, a fourth-round pick in 2017 making his first career start.

The Vikings have a lot of high-priced starters and, according to the NFL Players Association, have just $833,401 of salary-cap space, leaving little room to offer competitive salaries for veteran reserves. So a key has been to develop undrafted and late-round players. The Vikings have been doing just that, especially on defense.

"We've got good coaches, number one," Zimmer said Monday. "I think that's good, and I think they're talented guys. Just because a guy isn't drafted doesn't mean he's not a good football player. ... We've been very fortunate, but we've worked real hard at getting those kind of guys."

How much some of those guys will need to play Sunday night against New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium remains to be seen. Zimmer also had no update on left guard Tom Compton, who suffered a knee injury against the Jets and was replaced by Danny Isidora, a fifth-round pick in 2017.

If Barr can't go, Wilson might get his first career start. He was in for 23 snaps Sunday after playing none last season, and 14 in the first six games this year. He was in for a few plays against the Jets before Barr was hurt.

"We've been getting him in some packages now a bit, so it's just good for him to get in the game," Zimmer said.

If Rhodes can't play against the Saints (5-1) and their star quarterback, Drew Brees, Hill could make his first career start. He was in for 18 snaps Sunday after playing 20 in the first six games.

Zimmer said a key to some of the young guys making strides has been the team's older players working with them.

"It's like a family in here," said Hill, 21. "I look at all of (my teammates) like my big brothers. I'm like the youngest on the team, so I look up to each and every one of them. I don't want to let them down, so I have got to do everything I can in my power to keep pushing and keep working hard."

Hill, nicknamed "Hollywood,'' had one of Sunday's biggest defensive plays. With the Vikings up 27-17, he intercepted Darnold with the Jets facing second-and-10 at their 43 with 8:41 left in the game.

"The game's not too big for (Hill)," Zimmer said. "He just goes out and plays and does his job."

The next game certainly is big. The Saints have the second-best record in the NFC, and Brees — leading the NFL with a passer rating of 121.6 — will be sure to test any inexperienced defenders.