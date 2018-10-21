On Sunday, Cousins was credited with a fumble on a backward pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but Diggs was alert enough to pounce on it to limit the damage. It happened with the Vikings leading 20-10 late in the third quarter and facing second-and-2 at their own 33.

"I didn't feel good throwing it to Stef there and wanted to just dirt it," Cousins said of throwing the ball on the left side into the turf by Diggs' feet. "I should have dirted it a little more forward or should have just run forward and taken a short sack. ... The nature of whether it was a lateral or not ended up a little too close for comfort."

After the ball hit the ground, there was a moment of hesitation between Diggs and the Jets defender covering him. Diggs then pounced on it for a loss of 7 to the Vikings' 26.

"I think we all realized then that the ball was free and that someone had to jump on it," Cousins said. "He did a good job of going to get it."

Cousins leads the NFL with eight fumbles this season, and has lost an NFL-most five. Four of his lost fumbles have come on strip sacks.

Murray wears down Jets

Dalvin Cook's nagging hamstring injury again put the focus on backup Latavius Murray on Sunday. And for the second week in a row, Murray came up huge.

The veteran running back rushed for two second-half touchdowns as the Vikings wore down the New York Jets and coasted to a 37-17 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Murray rushed 15 times for 69 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards. A week ago against Arizona, he ran for 155 yards and a score in Cook's absence.

"It felt good to get the ball in the end zone and to make crucial runs at the end of the game to put the game away," Murray said. "That's what it's all about."

"Latavius is a guy that just keeps working, and I love that guy to death," 100-yard receiver Adam Thielen said. "I'm just so happy for him to have success like he's having because of the type of person he is, and the way he works."

Murray's first touchdown, an 11-yard run up the middle, capped the Vikings' opening drive of the second half, upping their lead to 17-7.

Defense rises to occasion

The gales of October that blew through the New Jersey Meadowlands on Sunday did two things.

They made it awfully tough for New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold to throw passes, and they made it increasingly likely that Vikings defenders would catch them.

The Minnesota secondary intercepted three second-half passes by the No. 3 NFL draft pick, and those picks helped the Vikings finish off a 37-17 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Vikings came into the game without defensive line stalwarts Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph. Then linebacker Anthony Barr limped off in the third quarter, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes in the fourth.

That's when Holton Hill stepped in.

The undrafted rookie from Texas, known as "Hollywood" by his elder teammates, came in for Rhodes with the Vikings clinging to a 27-17 lead with less than nine minutes left. He intercepted Darnold's next pass, and the Jets' last threat was doused.

"All the guys were saying 'Alright Hollywood, now it's your time. Don't let us down,' " Hill said. They gave us the defensive call, and the next thing I know, the ball is coming into my hands. Man, it was a blessing."

The play took but a few seconds, but Hill said it felt like he was in slow motion.

"It was a surreal moment. I'm just blessed to have the opportunity to be out there."

It was Darnold's second interception. The first came midway through the third quarter, when an overthrown pass was deflected by Xavier Rhodes into the hands of Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith, who returned it 52 yards to the Jets' 9.

The Vikings had to settle for a Dan Bailey 22-yard field goal and a 20-7 lead.

Hill's interception had a happier ending, as a 34-yard TD pass from Kirk Cousins to Aldrick Robinson bumped the Vikings' lead to 34-17.

Darnold suffered a final indignity when Trae Waynes grabbed Minnesota's third interception in the final minutes, leading to a 43-yard Bailey field goal and the 37-17 final margin.

It's the whole next-man-up mentality. The absence of four Pro Bowlers only means the young guys have to grow up in a hurry.

But that's just par for the course, according to Vikings tackle Sheldon Richardson.

"Next man up. ... That's expected," the six-year veteran said. "You don't get a pat on the back for what you're supposed to do."