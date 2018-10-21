Vikings’ 37-17 win over Jets puts them on top of NFC North

What did Cousins think about that?

“I never read it, so I don’t even have any knowledge to be able to process it or incorporate it into my approach,” he said. “I try to believe that ignorance is bliss and I try to stay as ignorant as possible.”

On Sunday, Oct, 21, Cousins showed he knows what he’s doing. On a windy day, he took the air out of the Jets by completing 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-17 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Cousins found Adam Thielen nine times for 110 yards and a touchdown. That enabled Thielen to tie Charlie Hennigan’s 1961 NFL record of seven straight games to open a season with 100 receiving yards or more.

Thielen said before the game he didn’t care about the record. He still doesn’t.

“There’s a lot of things I could have done a lot better,” said Thielen, who caught a 34-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive. “Once again, stats don’t necessarily say how good you played.”

There were plenty of things the Vikings could have done better in the first half. They didn’t take advantage of some scoring opportunities and led just 10-7 at intermission.

In the second half, though, the Vikings (4-2-1) poured it on, outscoring the Jets 27-10 with the help of three Sam Darnold interceptions. And with Chicago (3-3) losing 38-31 to New England, Minnesota took over first place in the NFC North.

“It was a good win for us to come in here and win on the road,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “I thought we did a nice job with field position. We didn’t actually take advantage of it as much as I would like to, but the field position I figured would be big with some of the wind.”

The temperature at kickoff was 46 degrees with a 16-mph wind. In the first half, Vikings kicker Dan Bailey had a 42-yard field-goal attempt that looked good until a gust of wind sent it wide left.

Cousins claimed the wind wasn’t much of a factor even though he had some inaccurate throws. He did laugh, though, when asked if the weather made him glad he chose to sign with a team that plays indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I noticed playing indoors is, I think, a positive in general,” he said. “But I think the Jets are doing a lot of good things.”

After six years with the Washington Redskins, Cousins turned down a three-year, $90 million offer from the Jets to sign a three-year, $84 million deal with Minnesota. New York media was especially hard on Cousins, thinking he used the Jets’ offer to get the Vikings to raise their offer, something Cousins denies.

After losing out on Cousins, the Jets selected Darnold with the No. 3 pick in the draft. He has started since the opener, with Sunday being his worst outing as a pro.

Darnold completed 17 of 42 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Worst of all, he had intercepted by Harrison Smith, Holton Hill and Trae Waynes. Smith returned his third-quarter interception 52 yards to the Jets’ 9, setting up a Bailey field goal for a 20-7 lead.

“It’s just a lack of execution, obviously,” Darnold said. “It’s a good defense.”

The Vikings, after ranking No. 1 in the NFL last season in scoring and total defense, got off to a shaky start this season. But they’ve won three games in a row, and the defense has starting looking a lot like last year’s.

The Vikings gave up just 263 yards. That was despite starting the game without Pro Bowl selections Everson Griffen (personal reasons) and Linval Joseph (knee, ankle, shoulder), and starting safety Andrew Sendejo (groin). They then lost Pro Bowlers Anthony Barr (hamstring) and Xavier Rhodes (ankle) to injuries in the fourth quarter.

“We’re fighters and smart football players, so, yeah, it’s unfortunate when (injuries) like that happen, but it’s a next-up mentality,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said.

On offense, the Vikings came in without running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and left tackle Riley Reiff (foot), then lost left guard Tom Compton to a first-quarter knee injury. Cook has missed four of the past five games, but Latavius Murray once again was a worthy replacement.

Murray had a workmanlike 69 yards and two touchdowns on 15 rushes. His 11-yard TD run put the Vikings up 17-7 in the third quarter and his 38-yard score in the fourth quarter gave them a 27-10 lead.

After the Jets (3-4) cut the deficit to 27-17, the Vikings scored 10 points in the final six minutes, highlighted by Cousins’ second TD pass, a 34-yarder to Aldrick Robinson.

“Anytime you score 37 points on the road, you’re doing something right,” Cousins said.