Packers QB Rodgers: New deal shouldn't hamper team

In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN Radio's "Wilde and Tausch" airing in multiple segments this week, Rodgers termed his situation with the Packers as a "partnership."

"I'm not trying to screw them, you know," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "This is a partnership. That's the only way this is going to work, and the best way things work in this situation is that we're in this thing together. And if they make that financial commitment, that's what they're saying, and also there's an expectation that you're going to play well. And then that's my side of the bargain."

Any new contract is expected to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

That mark is currently held by Atlanta's Matt Ryan, who signed a five-year, $150 million deal with $94.5 million guaranteed at signing in May.

Rodgers, 34, still has two years remaining on his contract. His $22 million annual average, which was the highest in NFL history when the deal was signed in April of 2013, now ranks 10th among NFL quarterbacks. Rodgers can make a little over $20.5 million this season and $21.1 million in 2019 before his contract expires, including roster and workout bonuses.